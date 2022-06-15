×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E profit wiped out by commodity costs

16 June 2022 - 09:08 By Keith Naughton
Ford's hot-selling Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and other plug-in models are being rendered unprofitable by rising raw material costs.
Ford's hot-selling Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and other plug-in models are being rendered unprofitable by rising raw material costs.
Image: Supplied

Ford’s hot-selling Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and other plug-in models are being rendered unprofitable by rising raw material costs. 

“We actually had a positive bottom line profit when we launched the Mach-E, commodity costs have wiped that out,” CFO John Lawler said on Wednesday at the Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference, referring to 2020 when the vehicle went on sale.

“You’re going to see pressure on the bottom line when we launch our EVs, they’re not going to be positive.”

Even so, Ford sees “a lot of opportunity” to take costs out of the Mach-E and other EVs, such as a future mid-size SUV, Lawler said. The company has said it’s re-engineering the vehicle on the fly to improve its margins. 

The company also has boosted prices on the Mach-E this year without giving specifics. But the model, which Ford is recalling for a defect that could cause it to stop running, now costs $25,000 (about R395,921) more to produce than an equivalent petrol-powered Edge SUV, he said.

“We are working back to contribution-margin positive across all of our EVs.”

Ford is in the midst of launching the F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup and is spending $50bn (about R791,842,500,000) to roll out more EVs, with plans to build 2-million annually by 2026. For now, the company’s traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, such as the Bronco SUV, are underwriting its new electric models. Lawler said the company’s goal was to make money on its EVs “as we’re scaling and we’re launching these vehicles”.

Ford’s top financial executive added the company is seeing an increase in car loan delinquencies amid rising inflation and higher interest rates. Loan defaults had been “very low” last year and now could be returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re looking for every indication and every data point we can to get a read on where the consumer is, where they’re headed, given everything we see out there, the inflationary pressures, the economic issues. We are seeing some headwinds there a little bit when it comes to delinquencies as maybe a leading indicator.”

Ford’s shares rose less than 1% at 1 pm in New York.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MORE:

Ford recalls 48,924 Mustang Mach-Es in setback for EV plans

Ford Motor Co has told dealers to temporarily halt deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E over a potential safety defect, a setback for the carmaker as it ...
Motoring
1 day ago

What happens to your EV in a crash?

Electric vehicle technology is in its infancy in SA. Everyone could benefit from education on the subject, including those in the emergency response ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase

Tormented SA motorists could face another hefty fuel hike price come month-end.
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase news
  2. Five of the most affordable vehicles to fill up in June Features
  3. WATCH | The new Ford Raptor in action Features
  4. Heavy rains leave Cape Town's Killarney racetrack under water news
  5. F1 nearing deal for return of SA Grand Prix Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...