×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

21 June 2022 - 19:49 By Reuters
Germany's government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035.
Germany's government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035.
Image: bhakpong/123rf

Germany's government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, finance minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.

In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission has proposed a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035. That means it would be impossible to sell combustion engine cars from then.

European Parliament MPs backed the proposals this month, before negotiations with EU countries on the final law take place.

Speaking at an event hosted by Germany's BDI industry association, Lindner said there would continue to be niches for combustion engines so a ban was wrong and said the government would not agree to this European legislation.

Lindner, a member of the pro-business Free Democrats, which shares power with the Social Democrats and Greens, said Germany would still be a leading market for electric vehicles.

Australian Tesla-supplier eyes first lithium exports by year-end

A lithium miner in Australia that counts Tesla Inc as a future customer said its first shipment of the key battery material from its flagship project ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

BMW announces €1bn investment in Austrian Steyr plant by 2030

German carmaker BMW announced on Monday a €1bn investment in its Steyr plant in Austria by 2030, where it plans to produce its next generation ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Camera-toting Tesla cars barred for two months in Beidaihe, site of China leadership meeting

Tesla cars will be prohibited from entering the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe, site of a secretive annual summer party leadership conclave, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Five of the most affordable vehicles to fill up in June Features
  2. REVIEW | Fuel-sipping Hyundai Grand Creta hits a sweet spot for families Reviews
  3. Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase news
  4. WATCH | The new Ford Raptor in action Features
  5. Five of the vehicles most expensive to fill up in June Features

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...