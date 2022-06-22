×

news

Ford's Very Gay Raptor is coming out to the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
22 June 2022 - 11:09
Ford's Very Gay Raptor will be at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Image: Supplied

Ford's flamboyant Very Gay Raptor will be making an appearance at this year's annual Goodwood Festival of Speed that begins on Thursday.

Wrapped in the iconic colours of the famous Rainbow Flag, this extrovert Raptor first appeared in 2021 after Ford used its voice and its toughest nameplate to stand against online discrimination and show allyship with the LGBTQ+ community after a derogatory comment on a social media post. 

The appearance of the Very Gay Raptor will coincide with a live session of the company’s new “Tough Talks” series. The conversation — to discuss how the automotive industry can foster a culture of inclusion and support for the LGBTQ+ community — will be hosted by Welsh rugby legend Gareth Thomas, the first openly-gay professional rugby union player. 

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from June 23 to 26. You can watch it live here.

TimesLIVE

