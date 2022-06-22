×

news

Toyota cuts July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles

22 June 2022 - 12:21 By Reuters
Image: Getty Images

Toyota on Wednesday cut its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles as semiconductor shortages and Covid-19 parts supply disruptions continued to curb output.

The world's largest car maker by volume expects to make 800,000 vehicles next month, it said.

“As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of Covid-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower.”

Toyota and other carmakers continue to struggle with supply-chain disruptions and component shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, including those resulting from recent lockdowns in China.

Carmakers are also having to compete for limited semiconductor supplies with other manufacturers, such as consumer electronics device makers.

Toyota stuck with its annual global production target of 9.7-million vehicles, though the company signalled in May that supply chain disruptions could force it lower that number.

The carmaker on Wednesday also expanded production halts in Japan next month at plants that make vehicles, including its GR Yaris subcompact and bZ4X electric SUV. 

