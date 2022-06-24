WATCH | Train crashes into car transporter, sends Audi flying

What's worse that a slow train wreck? A fast train wreck, that's what.

And that's exactly what happened here when a transporter carrying a cargo of luxury SUVs got stranded on a railway crossing in Lantana, Florida.

Of course a Brightline passenger train at that exact moment happened to be bearing down on the hapless transporter and of course, due to the locomotive's velocity and weight, it was unable to stop in time.

The ensuing impact was radical; effectively scything the pantechnicon in half and demolishing a large chunk of its cargo — including an Audi Q-something that was sent catapulting through the air to its inevitable destruction. Thankfully no injuries were reported and the cars were insured.

TimesLIVE

