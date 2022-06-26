India’s top carmaker bets on hybrids over EVs in clean energy shift

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the automaker that sells every other car on the nation’s roads, believes electric vehicles aren’t the answer to reducing carbon emissions in the world’s third-biggest releaser of greenhouse gases — at least not in the immediate future.

India’s largest automaker reckons that vehicles powered by hybrid technology, natural gas and biofuels present a better path toward a cleaner future than electric cars considering the nation generates about 75% of its electricity from dirty coal, chairperson RC Bhargava said in an interview from his home in Delhi last week.

“Talking about electric cars without looking at the greenness of the electricity generated in the country is an inadequate approach to this problem,” Bhargava said.

“Until the time we have a cleaner grid power, it’s necessary to use all the available technologies like compressed natural gas, ethanol, hybrid and biogas, which will help reduce the carbon footprint and not push any one technology.”

Those views put Bhargava at odds somewhat with several of the world’s largest car manufacturers, including No 2 player Volkswagen AG, which is forecast to unseat Tesla Inc as the leading maker of electric cars as soon as 2024. Toyota Motor Corp, which sells the most cars globally, is putting a lot of money into electrifying its line-up too but believes in hybrid technology as a logical interim step while the industry builds out stable battery supply chains.