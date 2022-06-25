Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race

Pipe down for a second, Elon, the hottest things in the auto industry — the most electric electrics — now come from Hyundai.

Earlier this year, the South Korean carmaker rolled out two new battery-powered cars — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and its sibling, the Kia EV6 — which promptly tore up the sales charts, passing the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt and every other electric vehicle on the market not made by Tesla.

In the US this year through May, Hyundai sold 21,467 of these two machines, besting even the white-hot Ford Mustang Mach-E, which was snapped up by 15,718 drivers.

“From an EV perspective, they’re really just kind of cleaning the floor,” said Edmunds analyst Joseph Yoon. “I honestly don’t know if any dealers around me have any in stock.”

Tesla still sells far more cars, but it took the company a decade to deliver as many electric vehicles as Hyundai managed in a few short months. Even Musk has been impressed.

Granted, Hyundai is no startup. It started designing its current hits about six years ago, according to Steve Kosowski, manager of long range strategy at Kia America. At the time, the Chevrolet Bolt had just hit the market and Kia considered a car similar in size and scope.