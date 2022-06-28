Ford is recalling 2,900 electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will recall about 2,900 F-150 Lightning trucks because a software issue may result in a failure to provide adequate warning of low tyre pressure.

The recall is the first for the Ford electric pickup truck. Ford said the trucks tyre pressure monitoring system light may not illuminate when intended and may not be able to provide adequate warning of low tyre inflation pressure because the recommended tyre cold inflation pressure value was incorrectly set to 35 psi rather than the correct inflation pressure of 42 psi.

The recall covers 2,666 US vehicles and 220 in Canada. There are no accidents or injuries connected to the recall.

Ford said low tyre inflation pressure may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, which could increase the risk of a crash. Dealers will update the Body Control Module software for undelivered vehicles and customers who want the remedy immediately, a fix that takes about 20 minutes.

Ford will also have the software update available through an over-the-air update in 30 days for all current customers.