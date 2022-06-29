AA certified pre-owned inspections offer used car buyers peace of mind

The Automobile Association (AA) has launched an innovative service with independent vehicle dealerships and AA approved workshops across the country to provide consumers with credible information on used vehicles they intend purchasing.

Through the service, dealerships can offer an AA 125-point inspection and thereby provide a comprehensive report on the vehicle to prospective buyers.

Consumers across SA will be able to access this service at all dealerships that display the AA certified pre-owned branding.

“In developing this product and service, the AA, along with our brand partner AA Warranties, recognised we can offer support to independent dealerships while providing the motoring public with a valuable and credible service that enhances the selling and purchasing experience,” said AA CEO Willem Groenewald.

The inspection does not offer a “pass” or “fail” assessment of a vehicle. Instead, it provides a report which states the “facts” of the vehicle at the time of assessment.

“This is an important distinction, because the report is not intended to favour anyone. It’s simply giving a true, unbiased reflection of the vehicle at the time of inspection. This is a powerful tool for both sellers and buyers as it removes any doubts about the vehicle’s condition.”

Last week, the first vehicle to be sold after an AA certified pre-owned inspection was sold by Auto King in Milnerton, Cape Town. Les Herring, the dealer principal at Auto King, said the decision to offer the AA certified pre-owned inspection was an easy one.

“The AA is a long-established, trusted and credible brand and being associated with it is powerful for my own brand. This service adds immense value to my customers and I believe it will benefit my business greatly in the long-run.”

The AA has been engaging with independent dealerships across the country regarding the AA certified pre-owned accreditation. The intention is to have a minimum of 150 dealerships in SA offering the service in the next two years.

TimesLIVE

