×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Celebrating a car show that honours the motoring mundane

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
29 June 2022 - 13:03 By Denis Droppa
With cars like this first-generation Ford Ka, the festival celebrates the world of mundane motoring with a tongue-in-cheek take on the concours format.
With cars like this first-generation Ford Ka, the festival celebrates the world of mundane motoring with a tongue-in-cheek take on the concours format.
Image: WikiMedia Commons

Visitors to car shows around the world usually flock to the fastest, rarest and most beautiful machines, but there’s one automotive showcase that caters to a very different type of tyre-kicker.

The annual Hagerty Concours de l’Ordinaire provides an opportunity to take in some of the most humdrum and underappreciated cars ever made.

Celebrating the world of mundane motoring with a tongue-in-cheek take on the familiar concours format, this year’s Hagerty’s Festival of the Unexceptional takes place on July 30 in Lincolnshire, UK, showcasing 50 classic but unexciting vehicles built between 1967 and 1997.

This procession of the prosaic celebrates Fiestas rather than Ferarris, and favours Mazdas over Maseratis. There’s no need for blazers and chinos at this concours as the dress code is smart casual with little emphasis on the smart, say the organisers.

This year’s line up includes a Fiat Panda Italia, a special edition launched in 1990 to mark Italy’s hosting of the World Cup and Fiat’s sponsorship of the tournament. The UK version of the Panda Cup was based on the 750cc Panda L, and there are thought to be just a handful left on the road.

Another “highlight” is a 1992 Ford Fiesta Fanfare that was used daily before being put away in the family garage when the 87-year-old owner decided it was time to give up driving. With a 1.1l carburettor engine, this Fiesta proudly wears its ordinaire tag.

One of the most recognisable British classics at the festival will be a 1969 Reliant Regal three-wheeler.
One of the most recognisable British classics at the festival will be a 1969 Reliant Regal three-wheeler.
Image: Supplied

Rare Mazdas have become something of a festival tradition. Last year, a 1982 Mazda 929L Estate found its way into the concours, and this year sees a 1971 Mazda 1800 on the lawn, a car so rare that even the most ardent fan of the unexceptional might struggle to recognise it. This 1800 saloon was styled by Bertone and is thought to be one of only three in the UK, as well as one of the earliest surviving imported Mazdas.

A Renault Mégane Scénic with 100,000km on the clock will be on the concours lawn, reminding visitors of a time when large herds of mini MPVs roamed the roads instead of today’s SUVs and crossovers.

One of the most recognisable British classics at the festival will be a 1969 Reliant Regal, a three-wheeler that has been the butt of jokes over the years and often seen in Mr Bean episodes.

Other examples of the motoring mundane include a Vauxhall Astra 1.4, a first-generation Ford Ka and a 1992 Hyundai Elantra with no air-conditioning.

A vast array of classics to be auctioned in Johannesburg this weekend

Prices from R45,000 to R3.5m expected when 115 collector cars go under the hammer at Montecasino
Motoring
3 hours ago

Right to Repair celebrates one year in operation

July 1 marks the first anniversary of the coming into effect of the Guidelines for Competition in the SA Automotive Aftermarket.
Motoring
3 hours ago

Truck yeah! Monster Jam is coming back to SA in 2023

Gargantuan news motorsport fans – Monster Jam is returning to SA in 2023 with a three-city tour starting in Cape Town at the DHL Stadium on April 22 ...
Motoring
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  2. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news
  3. Updated VW T-Roc to retail in Mzansi from July New Models
  4. REVIEW | The 2022 Mitsubishi ASX is no spring chicken Reviews
  5. Hamilton calls for action amid storm over racist Piquet comment Motorsport

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...