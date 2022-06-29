Celebrating a car show that honours the motoring mundane

Visitors to car shows around the world usually flock to the fastest, rarest and most beautiful machines, but there’s one automotive showcase that caters to a very different type of tyre-kicker.

The annual Hagerty Concours de l’Ordinaire provides an opportunity to take in some of the most humdrum and underappreciated cars ever made.

Celebrating the world of mundane motoring with a tongue-in-cheek take on the familiar concours format, this year’s Hagerty’s Festival of the Unexceptional takes place on July 30 in Lincolnshire, UK, showcasing 50 classic but unexciting vehicles built between 1967 and 1997.

This procession of the prosaic celebrates Fiestas rather than Ferarris, and favours Mazdas over Maseratis. There’s no need for blazers and chinos at this concours as the dress code is smart casual with little emphasis on the smart, say the organisers.

This year’s line up includes a Fiat Panda Italia, a special edition launched in 1990 to mark Italy’s hosting of the World Cup and Fiat’s sponsorship of the tournament. The UK version of the Panda Cup was based on the 750cc Panda L, and there are thought to be just a handful left on the road.

Another “highlight” is a 1992 Ford Fiesta Fanfare that was used daily before being put away in the family garage when the 87-year-old owner decided it was time to give up driving. With a 1.1l carburettor engine, this Fiesta proudly wears its ordinaire tag.