×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Chief DS Automobiles designer wants to give touchscreens the boot

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
29 June 2022 - 13:20
Dashboard-wide hyperscreens are “a little bit stupid” says DS designer Thierry Métroz.
Dashboard-wide hyperscreens are “a little bit stupid” says DS designer Thierry Métroz.
Image: Supplied

There is good news for motorists who aren’t fans of digitised car interiors but are too afraid to admit it for fear of being branded dinosaurs or technophobes.

At least one car industry guru agrees, and that’s Thierry Métroz, chief designer for France’s DS Automobiles, a division of Citroen.

Speaking to Autocar, Métroz recently said touchscreens don’t belong on the inside of his brand’s vehicles. He is looking to “revolutionise” vehicle interiors to make them more luxurious, which means deleting all the screens in future interiors.

“The problem with the screen is when you switch off your screen, you’re left with a rectangular black surface with all the fingerprints. It’s not very sexy, it’s not very luxury,” he said.

His views contrast starkly to the modern design trend of ever-larger touchscreens and instrument panels inside cars, such as seen in the new Mercedes EQS with its dashboard-wide Hyperscreen.

Métroz is not dissuaded by how common they are becoming in the automotive industry, telling Autocar the trend to have a lot of screens is “a little bit stupid”.

His views follow recent studies that modern infotainment systems can be dangerously distracting while driving.

The UK’s What Car? consumer publication named BMW’s iDrive, which uses a physical controller, as the least distracting infotainment system to use. The research demonstrated systems with physical buttons are much less distracting to use on the move than those that can only be altered using a touchscreen.

The research followed a study by UK road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, which found modern in-vehicle infotainment systems are impairing reaction times behind the wheel even more than alcohol and cannabis use.

Features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were the biggest culprits in taking a driver’s attention off the road, the study reported. It found that instead of the latest touchscreen systems improving road safety, as they were designed to, exactly the opposite was true.

Métroz didn’t specify what new technology could replace the digital screen, but said he wants to use something “less intrusive” that adds “more serenity”.

“Of course we need to deliver the information for the driver,” he said.

“It's a big challenge.”

Right to Repair celebrates one year in operation

July 1 marks the first anniversary of the coming into effect of the Guidelines for Competition in the SA Automotive Aftermarket.
Motoring
3 hours ago

Truck yeah! Monster Jam is coming back to SA in 2023

Gargantuan news motorsport fans – Monster Jam is returning to SA in 2023 with a three-city tour starting in Cape Town at the DHL Stadium on April 22 ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Red Bull drop Vips as F1 reserve driver after racial slur while gaming

Formula One championship leaders Red Bull terminated the contract of Estonian reserve driver Juri Vips on Tuesday after an investigation into a ...
Motoring
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  2. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news
  3. Updated VW T-Roc to retail in Mzansi from July New Models
  4. REVIEW | The 2022 Mitsubishi ASX is no spring chicken Reviews
  5. Hamilton calls for action amid storm over racist Piquet comment Motorsport

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...