Polestar’s lukewarm debut sends worrying signal for EV makers

The lukewarm reception for Polestar Automotive Holding, the latest electric-vehicle company to go public in the US, is sending an ominous message to other start-ups: The purge isn’t over.

Yes, the auto industry is due for a transformation as oil prices soar and the need for cleaner transportation becomes increasingly apparent. But, runaway inflation and a looming economic downturn is making investors leery of speculative investments, which includes EV makers despite the allure of the coming revolution.

Polestar’s tepid welcome — the stock jumped 16% on its first day of trading Friday and then dropped 15% on Monday — is the latest evidence of that scepticism. The Swedish electric carmaker went public after merging with blank-check company Gores Guggenheim The company’s market valuation stands at about $24bn (R386bn) as of Monday’s close.

“EV stocks benefited greatly from the abundance of liquidity that had been sloshing around the system for two years,” said Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. “Now that this liquidity is disappearing, investors are going to have to revalue these EV names.”

Tighter market conditions aren’t the only obstacles facing start-ups. The challenges are manifold, with raw material costs surging, supply-chain shortages refusing to let up and high car prices threatening to weigh on demand. Any new entrant to the EV industry is in an especially tricky situation, since materials used in EV batteries have seen some of the most intense inflation, forcing companies to raise the price of their already expensive cars, trucks and SUVs.

On top of that, the automakers don’t yet have loyal customer bases to lean on. That’s a big advantage for stalwarts like General Motors , Ford and even EV market leader Tesla.