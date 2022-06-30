×

Road to recovery: formerly questionable Sanral tenders worth R17bn re-advertised

Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
30 June 2022 - 14:34

Five key SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) tenders that were cancelled earlier in 2022 have been advertised, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday. They were for R17bn in improvements and construction, and included the EB Cloete interchange in KwaZulu-Natal.  ..

