×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Stellantis warns of car market collapse if EVs don’t get more affordable

30 June 2022 - 10:12 By Tara Patel
Stellantis chief manufacturing officer Arnaud Deboeuf warned that the car market could collapse if EVs don't become cheaper.
Stellantis chief manufacturing officer Arnaud Deboeuf warned that the car market could collapse if EVs don't become cheaper.
Image: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

One of Europe’s biggest automakers warned after a landmark deal to phase out combustion engines that the industry is doomed unless electric vehicles get less expensive.

Stellantis NV is aiming to cut the cost of making electric vehicles 40% by 2030, chief manufacturing officer Arnaud Deboeuf said on Wednesday. The producer of Fiats and Peugeots plans to manufacture some parts in-house and also pressure suppliers to cut the price of their products.

If EVs don’t get cheaper, “the market will collapse”, Deboeuf said at the company’s Tremery factory in France. “It’s a big challenge.”

Stellantis is planning to introduce more than 75 fully electric models this decade and transform at least some of its French car plants to make EVs. While the company is spending big on the rollout, it’s pledging to maintain strong returns, relying on extra revenue from software and services as well as some premium vehicles.

EV prices are going up at a dizzying pace these days. Tesla Inc raised prices by as much as $6,000 (roughly R97,348) per car this month, after similar hikes earlier this year from Rivian Automotive Inc and Ford Motor Co. Rising raw-materials costs are rendering some battery-powered models unprofitable, Ford CFO John Lawler said at an investor conference earlier this month.

EU countries this week endorsed a push to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars by 2035. With EU lawmakers in favour of giving up fossil fuels in the auto industry, it’s highly likely that most manufacturers will have to shift to producing EVs in little more than a decade.

Materials crunch

While Stellantis will comply with the decision, policymakers appear to “not care” whether automakers have enough raw materials to underpin the shift, CEO Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.

Greater demand for EV batteries between 2024 and 2027 – a period before more European capacity is due to come online – will benefit Asian producers and “put at risk” cell output in the West, Tavares said during a factory visit in Metz in northeastern France. 

Stellantis is developing five large battery factories across North America and Europe to produce 400 gigawatt-hours of cells by 2030. He added the company won’t rule out buying a mine to secure raw-material supplies.

Stellantis is also considering to what extent it may produce its own energy to buffer rising prices in case of supply disruptions as a result of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have significant areas where we could put solar panels,” Tavares said.

The executives were speaking during a trip aimed at showcasing how the automaker is transforming some of its French combustion-engine and gearbox plants to make EV parts. Tavares offered no guarantees that all European factories will make the transition, saying that depends on whether the overall auto market holds up.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

SA Suzuki S-Presso models fare better in crash safety test but results still leave much to be desired

When the Suzuki S-Presso was first tested by Global NCAP in 2020 it performed poorly, scoring a zero star rating for adult occupant protection and ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Scam or saviour — do fuel-saving devices actually work?

With petrol and diesel prices at record levels, there is renewed interest in aftermarket “fuel-saving” devices and additives that claim to save you ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

VW says EV battery output is a bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban

The EU deal to phase out combustion engine cars in just more than 12 years is challenging, but a more daunting obstacle will be making enough ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  2. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news
  3. REVIEW | The Kia Carnival is a practical and stylish luxury minibus Reviews
  4. Hamilton calls for action amid storm over racist Piquet comment Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | The 2022 Mitsubishi ASX is no spring chicken Reviews

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...