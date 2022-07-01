×

news

Lamborghini to invest at least €1.8bn towards electrification

01 July 2022 - 09:54 By Reuters
Lamborghini logo outside a Lamborghini car dealer. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Lamborghini logo outside a Lamborghini car dealer. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Image: Yves Herman

Italian supercar brand Lamborghini plans to invest at least 1.8bn euros (about R30.77bn) to produce a hybrid line-up by 2024 and more to bring out its fully electric model by the end of the decade, CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Il Sole 24 Ore.

Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen group, said last year it would invest 1.5bn euros to shift its current models — the Huracan and Aventador sports cars and the Urus sport utility — to hybrid petrol-electric powertrains by the end of 2024.

“We have earmarked 1.8bn euros , but in reality it will be much more — the biggest investment in the history of Lamborghini Automobili,” Winkelmann told the paper, adding that the figure did not include the development of the fully electric model.

“The investment will be huge because we have to face the full electric era while maintaining the values of Lamborghini's DNA. It will be a very difficult challenge.”

Like its rivals Ferrari, Aston Martin Lagonda and McLaren, Lamborghini is wrestling with how to shift its line-up to battery power without losing the high performance that supports their premium pricing.

