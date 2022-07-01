Volvo Cars to build electric only plant in Slovakia
01 July 2022 - 09:26
Volvo will invest 1.2bn euros (aboutR20.48bn) to build a new manufacturing plant in Slovakia, the Sweden-based carmaker said on Friday.
The new plant, Volvo's third in Europe, will exclusively build electric vehicles (EV) in line with the company's ambition to produce only EVs by the end of this decade
