Volvo Cars to build electric only plant in Slovakia

01 July 2022 - 09:26 By Reuters
Volvo Cars is gearing up for long term sustainable growth with a new Slovakia electric car manufacturing plant.
Volvo will invest 1.2bn euros (aboutR20.48bn) to build a new manufacturing plant in Slovakia, the Sweden-based carmaker said on Friday.

The new plant, Volvo's third in Europe, will exclusively build electric vehicles (EV) in line with the company's ambition to produce only EVs by the end of this decade

