WATCH | Fiat 500 internal hand sanitising machine
This is quite the pioneering feature in the fight against bacteria and viruses such as Covid-19
01 July 2022 - 13:54
Available on the New Fiat 500ᴿᴱᴰ and the New 500 “La Prima by Bocelli”, the sanitising glove box contains a built-in UV-C ray lamp in the cubby hole and helps increase the hygiene of the surface of smartphones, keys and other small objects.
All you need to do is place them in the cubby hole, close it and turn on the system by pressing a button on the central console. An external blue light and a sound will inform you when the three-minute hygienisation cycle has been completed.
