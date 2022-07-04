Here are SA’s best-selling cars of June 2022

Despite the continued closure of its Durban factory due to flood damage, Toyota remained SA's favourite new vehicle brand in June.

With locally-built vehicles including the Fortuner, Hi-Ace, Corolla Cross, Quest and Hilux in short supply resulting from the temporary closure, Toyota managed to sell 7,439 cars, light commercials and trucks last month to capture a dominant 18.1% market share. Volkswagen was the second most popular brand with 5,672 units ahead of Suzuki (4,622), Hyundai (2,945), Ford (2,396), Nissan (2,370), Renault (2,332), Kia (2,091), Haval (1,861), Isuzu (1,715) and BMW (1,313).

Toyota has sold 64,001 units since January 2022, and is leading the race with a market share of 25.2% year-to-date.

Toyota's performance in June was bolstered by strong sales of imported models such the Urban Cruiser and Starlet, which each sold more than 1,500 units.

The Suzuki Swift was SA's most popular new car for the third month in a row with 1,925 sakes, while the Ford Ranger was the top performing bakkie ahead of the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan NP200.

Six of the top 10 vehicles were budget hatchbacks or compact SUVs, reflecting a trend to cheaper, more fuel-efficient models as consumers feel the pinch of rising food and fuel prices along with higher interest rates.

SA's best selling vehicles June 2022

Suzuki Swift — 1,925

Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,785

VW Polo Vivo — 1,619

Ford Ranger — 1,601

Toyota Starlet — 1,574

VW Polo — 1,461

Isuzu D-Max — 1,280

Nissan NP200 — 1,249

Renault Kiger — 1,016

VW T-Cross — 970

Toyota Hilux — 969

Kia Picanto — 964

Hyundai Atos - 787

Haval Jolion — 780

Ford EcoSport — 678

Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 654

Renault Kwid — 638

Hyundai Venue — 637

Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 615

Suzuki S-Presso — 568

Toyota Rumion — 562

Nissan Navara — 554

Opel Corsa — 514

Renault Triber — 485

Kia Rio — 458

Haval H6 — 415.