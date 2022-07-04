Here are SA’s best-selling cars of June 2022
Imported models help Toyota retain its number one status despite closure of its flood-damaged Durban factory
Despite the continued closure of its Durban factory due to flood damage, Toyota remained SA's favourite new vehicle brand in June.
With locally-built vehicles including the Fortuner, Hi-Ace, Corolla Cross, Quest and Hilux in short supply resulting from the temporary closure, Toyota managed to sell 7,439 cars, light commercials and trucks last month to capture a dominant 18.1% market share. Volkswagen was the second most popular brand with 5,672 units ahead of Suzuki (4,622), Hyundai (2,945), Ford (2,396), Nissan (2,370), Renault (2,332), Kia (2,091), Haval (1,861), Isuzu (1,715) and BMW (1,313).
Toyota has sold 64,001 units since January 2022, and is leading the race with a market share of 25.2% year-to-date.
Toyota's performance in June was bolstered by strong sales of imported models such the Urban Cruiser and Starlet, which each sold more than 1,500 units.
The Suzuki Swift was SA's most popular new car for the third month in a row with 1,925 sakes, while the Ford Ranger was the top performing bakkie ahead of the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan NP200.
Six of the top 10 vehicles were budget hatchbacks or compact SUVs, reflecting a trend to cheaper, more fuel-efficient models as consumers feel the pinch of rising food and fuel prices along with higher interest rates.
SA's best selling vehicles June 2022
Suzuki Swift — 1,925
Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,785
VW Polo Vivo — 1,619
Ford Ranger — 1,601
Toyota Starlet — 1,574
VW Polo — 1,461
Isuzu D-Max — 1,280
Nissan NP200 — 1,249
Renault Kiger — 1,016
VW T-Cross — 970
Toyota Hilux — 969
Kia Picanto — 964
Hyundai Atos - 787
Haval Jolion — 780
Ford EcoSport — 678
Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 654
Renault Kwid — 638
Hyundai Venue — 637
Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 615
Suzuki S-Presso — 568
Toyota Rumion — 562
Nissan Navara — 554
Opel Corsa — 514
Renault Triber — 485
Kia Rio — 458
Haval H6 — 415.
