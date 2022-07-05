×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

All pro, no con: Proton returns to SA with new SUVs

05 July 2022 - 17:12 By Motoring Staff
The first shipment of Proton X50 and X70 SUVs has arrived in SA.
The first shipment of Proton X50 and X70 SUVs has arrived in SA.
Image: Supplied

Malaysian carmaker Proton is returning to our shores. Its first shipment of vehicles, set to go on sale in September, has been offloaded at Durban harbour. 

Proton is re-entering the local market through a distribution partnership with Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), the company that reintroduced Volvo brands to SA in the ’90s. CMH will be supported by 25 dedicated Proton dealerships.

The Malaysian company will offer local customers two SUVS: the X50 and X70. Both are powered by a 1.5l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver 110kW and 226Nm in the former and 130kW and 255Nm in the latter. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard in both. While the X50 is available only with front-wheel drive, the larger X70 can be had with the option of all-wheel drive. 

According to Proton, the models offer class-leading technology, safety features and warranties that allow them to compete with luxury European brands, but without the excessive cost the comes with owning such an SUV. Speaking of cost, the X50 starts at R450,000, while the X70 comes in at R519,000.

READ MORE

BMW M Fest, celebrating 50 years, returns to Kyalami in October

The BMW M Fest will be returning to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from October 15 to 16. In the year when the BMW Group celebrates 50 Years of BMW ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

SA automakers face extinction unless they go electric

Naamsa’s Mikel Mabasa warns that the time to shift to EV manufacture is running out
Motoring
8 hours ago

More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs

Petrol goes up by up to R2.57 a litre and diesel by up to R2.31 a litre on Wednesday
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs news
  2. Here are SA’s best-selling cars of June 2022 news
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Isuzu D-Max impresses with space and comfort Reviews
  4. Updated Volkswagen T-Roc pricing announced New Models
  5. Zhou says halo device saved his life Motorsport

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths