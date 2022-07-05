All pro, no con: Proton returns to SA with new SUVs

The Malaysian company will offer local customers two SUVS: the X50 and X70. Both are powered by a 1.5l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver 110kW and 226Nm in the former and 130kW and 255Nm in the latter. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard in both. While the X50 is available only with front-wheel drive, the larger X70 can be had with the option of all-wheel drive.

According to Proton, the models offer class-leading technology, safety features and warranties that allow them to compete with luxury European brands, but without the excessive cost the comes with owning such an SUV. Speaking of cost, the X50 starts at R450,000, while the X70 comes in at R519,000.