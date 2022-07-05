×

news

BMW M Fest, celebrating 50 years, returns to Kyalami in October

05 July 2022 - 15:03 By Motoring Staff
BMW SA will host its third M Fest from October 15 to 16 2022.
Image: Supplied

The BMW M Fest will be returning to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from October 15 to 16. In the year when the BMW Group celebrates 50 Years of BMW M, visitors can expect a thrilling line-up of entertainment and exhilarating experiences both on and off the track. 

Indeed, showgoers will be able to experience first-hand the latest BMW M and M Performance models during pulse-quickening test drives, drag races and drifting shows. Away from the four-wheeled action, visitors can stroll through one of the largest BMW showrooms, enjoy live entertainment or amuse the children in an expanded activity area. 

Tickets for the 2022 BMW M Fest go on sale on howler.co.za from Monday July 11.

