FNB announces fuel hike relief for nearly 3.4-million customers

Customers who fill up at Engen and have vehicle instalments with WesBank are still eligible for the double up benefit, where they earn up to R8/l per quarter in eBucks; these customers will now earn up to R10/l per quarter in eBucks over the next three months.

FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee says: “Fuel is one of our customers’ largest expenses and while eBucks has been helping customers to mitigate the cost for years, the recent fuel price increases are unprecedented. As a result, we encourage our customers to maximise this limited benefit to reduce the effect of fuel on their budgets.”

CEO of eBucks rewards Johan Moolman explains that with this extra benefit a customer who uses FNB Aspire would have earned 60c/l at Engen, but due to this benefit they could earn R2.60 in eBucks until September 30.

Other banks offer similar benefits to offset fuel prices.

Absa bank says its customers can earn up to 30% real cash back depending on your rewards tier every time you fill up at Sasol. Standard bank clients can get up to R5 in rewards points per litre of fuel and oil purchased at Caltex stations.

Nedbank says by filling up at BP you get 25c cash back in Greenbacks on every litre of fuel while Capitec says clients who fill up at Shell fuel stations get 40c per litre back on the 10th of every month.

TimesLIVE

