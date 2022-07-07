Sought-after Ferrari fetches R2.79m at Johannesburg auction

The most expensive car sold at Saturday’s international classic car auction at Montecasino was a rare 1968 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2, which was snapped up by an SA collector for R2.79m.

However, the auction’s most popular cars as measured by registration numbers per lot and the ferocity of bidding, were SA-built classics such as a 1984 Alfa Romeo GTV6 3L and American muscle cars. This was according to Kevin Derrick, CEO of Creative Rides Classic and Collectables Auctions.

Derrick says the Johannesburg auction was a success with hundreds of bidders from five continents participating in the 116-lot sale.

“Since all the vehicles auctioned were sourced from SA collections we’re delighted that 90% were bought by locals and will stay in the country. The remaining 10% will be shipped to their new owners across the world within the next few weeks,” he said.

The top 10 prices achieved on Saturday were:

1968 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 — R2.79m;

1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello — R1.6m;

1960 Chevrolet Corvette — R1.44m;

2013 Ford Mustang 302 — R1.35m;

1989 Ferrari GTS — R1.25m;

1972 Jaguar E-Type V12 — R1.24m;

1984 Alfa Romeo GTV6 3L — R1.18m;

2016 Ford Mustang GT Supercharged — R1.1m;

1948 Chevrolet V8 Pickup — R930,000;

1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS — R930,000; and

1967 Ford Mustang Fastback — R910,000

Derrick says Saturday’s top sale price beat the company’s previous auction record by R1.69m that was set in December when a 1983 Alfa GTV6 3L was knocked down for R1.1m.

“We actually set two new records at this auction — one for the top-seller and the other for the highest yet SA auction price achieved for an Alfa GTV6 3L at R1.18m.