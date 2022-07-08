×

Into E or does petrol do it for you? Either way, Kyalami’s the place to get your highs

08 July 2022 - 12:22 By Motoring Staff
The event includes more than 150 exhibitors displaying automotive products and services.
Image: Supplied

The fifth edition of the Festival of Motoring will be held at Midrand's Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 26 to 28. This year's show promises to be a cracker, with top brands already appearing on the exhibitors list. They include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chery, Citroën, Dunlop, Fiat, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, MOPAR, Opel, Peugeot, Suzuki, Toyota and Volvo. 

EVs will have a strong presence, with Mercedes-Benz showcasing its all-electric EQ line-up and Volvo its Recharge range, which includes mild- and plug-in hybrids. Adrenalin junkies can sample the latest models from the Toyota Gazoo Racing stable, test the new Suzuki Baleno around the facility's dynamic handling track or enjoy a spot of off-roading in a Jimny 4x4. Additionally, more than 150 exhibitors will display automotive products and services, as well as lifestyle, outdoor and numerous customised vehicle offerings. 

A variety of racing cars will be turning demo laps around the circuit, including a Minardi F1 M189, Ferrari A1 GP car, Renault 3.5 and a Pilbeam MP58 with an Infiniti Indy engine.

General access tickets cost R250 for an adult and R50 for children aged 3 to 12. Exclusive hospitality packages are also available at the Premium Club Suite, which include a culinary experience with celebrity chef Reuben Riffle, reserved parking, a luxury supercar hot lap session and other VIP experiences. Click here for more information.

