The world’s most comfortable back seat is found inside this Bentley SUV

The new Airline Seat specification of the Bentley Bentayga EWB, the recently added long wheel base version of the ultra-luxurious SUV, is said to be the world's most advanced back seat.
Working with specialists Comfort Motion Global (CMG), Bentley has developed a scientific, pneumatic postural adjustment system. CMG has been working in the field of fatigue prevention for several years, conducting medical-based research trials that highlight the benefits of changes in posture for comfort and wellbeing.
With 12 silent electric motors delivering 22 ways of adjustment in the seat alone, this is the world’s first auto-climate-sensing system and advanced postural adjustment technology.
A rear seat passenger in the Bentley EWB can select their desired temperature from seven different levels while the auto climate seat also senses passenger temperature and surface humidity with an accuracy of 0.1°C every 25 milliseconds.
The system can then determine whether to apply heat, ventilation or both simultaneously to keep the passenger at optimum thermal wellbeing. The Auto Climate system has seven set points and the ability to balance the focus on just the back or cushion area.
Meanwhile, the postural adjustment system automatically makes micro adjustments to the passenger’s seating position and pressure points, using an algorithm developed in collaboration with a chiropractor.
By creating subtle changes in the seat surface contact zones, body tissues that have been under pressure are relieved, and pressure is then applied.
This allows the body a chance to recover naturally. The postural motion creates small changes in back and limb angles and can increase blood flow, particularly in the lower back and lower limbs, reducing discomfort. Passengers remain more alert and focused for a much longer period.
The system can apply 177 individual pressure changes across six fully independent pressure zones over three hours, improving comfort and minimising fatigue throughout a journey.
