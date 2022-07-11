×

news

These were SA’s best selling SUVs in June

Crossovers and SUVs have become the most popular market segment

11 July 2022 - 11:34 By Denis Droppa
Toyota's Urban Cruiser was SA's most popular crossover/SUV in June 2022.
Image: Supplied

SUVs and crossovers have recently overtaken compact hatchbacks as SA’s most popular type of car.

The practicality and elevated ground clearances of these vehicles have seen local buyers snapping them up in droves, and carmakers have taken advantage by launching more models into the market - from compact crossovers like the Kia Sonet up to full-sized off-road warriors like the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

We’ve listed the most popular models sold locally in June 2022 which show imported compact crossovers continue to rule this market segment, headed by the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which was the top seller ahead of the Renault Kiger and Volkswagen T-Cross.

The intense competitiveness of this market segment is reflected in there being seven brands in the top 10 sellers.

Take note that while the list reflects SA’s buying tastes to a large extent, sales are also dependent on supply and demand. Some car companies are suffering more than others from the global semiconductor supply shortage, while the numbers are also skewed by the temporary closure of Toyota’s Durban factory due to flooding, which has led to very short supply of the locally-built Corolla Cross and Fortuner.

 

SA’S TOP SELLING SUVS JUNE 2022

Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,785

Renault Kiger — 1,016

VW T-Cross — 970

Haval Jolion — 780

Ford EcoSport — 678

Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 654

Hyundai Venue — 637

Haval H6 — 415

Suzuki Jimny — 397

VW Taigo — 343

Nissan Magnite — 291

BMW X3 — 249

Hyundai Tucson — 244

Mahindra XUV300 — 206

VW Tiguan — 193

Toyota Corolla Cross — 181

Kia Seltos — 179

BMW X1 — 163

Toyota Fortuner — 158

Land Rover Defender — 156

Hyundai Grand Creta — 144

Toyota Prado — 143

Toyota Rav4 — 143

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 — 136

Mazda CX-5 — 125

Hyundai Creta — 124

Mahindra KUV — 118

Audi Q3 — 115

BMW X5 — 114

Isuzu MU-X — 113

Honda WR-V — 107

Renault Duster — 106

