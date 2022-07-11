These were SA’s best selling SUVs in June

SUVs and crossovers have recently overtaken compact hatchbacks as SA’s most popular type of car.
The practicality and elevated ground clearances of these vehicles have seen local buyers snapping them up in droves, and carmakers have taken advantage by launching more models into the market - from compact crossovers like the Kia Sonet up to full-sized off-road warriors like the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.
We’ve listed the most popular models sold locally in June 2022 which show imported compact crossovers continue to rule this market segment, headed by the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which was the top seller ahead of the Renault Kiger and Volkswagen T-Cross.
The intense competitiveness of this market segment is reflected in there being seven brands in the top 10 sellers.
Take note that while the list reflects SA’s buying tastes to a large extent, sales are also dependent on supply and demand. Some car companies are suffering more than others from the global semiconductor supply shortage, while the numbers are also skewed by the temporary closure of Toyota’s Durban factory due to flooding, which has led to very short supply of the locally-built Corolla Cross and Fortuner.
SA’S TOP SELLING SUVS JUNE 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,785
Renault Kiger — 1,016
VW T-Cross — 970
Haval Jolion — 780
Ford EcoSport — 678
Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 654
Hyundai Venue — 637
Haval H6 — 415
Suzuki Jimny — 397
VW Taigo — 343
Nissan Magnite — 291
BMW X3 — 249
Hyundai Tucson — 244
Mahindra XUV300 — 206
VW Tiguan — 193
Toyota Corolla Cross — 181
Kia Seltos — 179
BMW X1 — 163
Toyota Fortuner — 158
Land Rover Defender — 156
Hyundai Grand Creta — 144
Toyota Prado — 143
Toyota Rav4 — 143
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 — 136
Mazda CX-5 — 125
Hyundai Creta — 124
Mahindra KUV — 118
Audi Q3 — 115
BMW X5 — 114
Isuzu MU-X — 113
Honda WR-V — 107
Renault Duster — 106
