Mahindra celebrates 10,000th Scorpio Pik Up assembled in SA

Mahindra unveiled its new corporate identity last month as the 10,000th SA assembled Pik Up rolled off the line in KwaZulu-Natal. This significant milestone follows four years after Mahindra opened its SA assembly facility at the Dube trade port special economic zone outside Durban.
Speaking at the announcement, Sachin Arolkar, head of international operations automotive division Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said: “It is a moment of pride to see the Pik Up roll off the assembly line, knowing it has become a much-loved part of the South African bakkie market. We are fully committed to make SA our second home outside India, and we look forward to further developing this facility to increase production volumes with higher local content and expand our reach into more countries in Africa.”
Mahindra SA opened the assembly facility in May 2018, with a single assembly line and limited vehicle line-up. Since then the facility has reached peak single-shift production and added several additional models, special editions and customised vehicles, which it builds in partnership with the team at the Mahindra special fitment centre in Gauteng.
Speaking at the announcement, Rajesh Gupta, CEO Mahindra SA, said: “This is a significant milestone for Mahindra, our team and our partners. The past four years have been tough with the Covid-19 pandemic, riots in KwaZulu-Natal, the recent floods that ravaged this province and the ongoing challenge with components and global shipping.
“Everyone who is involved in this project has shown an unwavering commitment to make the facility a success and best serve our growing customer base. We celebrate this milestone with each one of them.”
Mahindra SA reached a new sales benchmark in the first quarter of 2022 when it averaged sales of more than 1,000 units a month, with the Pik Up leading the charge for the commercial vehicle division.
The Pik Up has been one of SA's fastest-growing bakkie models and a top seller in the single and double cab market over the past four years. Demand for the Pik Up far outstrips supply, and Mahindra will soon expand its production to help shorten waiting lists.
“The facility has enabled us to adapt to market needs and to serve our bakkie customers faster. For instance, our special Farmer’s Edition sold out within days of its launch and our Karoo and new Karoo Dusk, Dawn and Storm models are now available, thanks largely to the local assembly facility,” said Gupta.
Mahindra and its assembly partner, AIH Logistics, build a near-complete range of Pik Up models, including the highly popular Karoo and specialised models such as the Pik Up Ambulance.
Milestone
Mahindra celebrates 10,000th Scorpio Pik Up assembled in SA
Company says it is fully committed to make SA its second home outside India
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Mahindra unveiled its new corporate identity last month as the 10,000th SA assembled Pik Up rolled off the line in KwaZulu-Natal. This significant milestone follows four years after Mahindra opened its SA assembly facility at the Dube trade port special economic zone outside Durban.
Speaking at the announcement, Sachin Arolkar, head of international operations automotive division Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said: “It is a moment of pride to see the Pik Up roll off the assembly line, knowing it has become a much-loved part of the South African bakkie market. We are fully committed to make SA our second home outside India, and we look forward to further developing this facility to increase production volumes with higher local content and expand our reach into more countries in Africa.”
Mahindra SA opened the assembly facility in May 2018, with a single assembly line and limited vehicle line-up. Since then the facility has reached peak single-shift production and added several additional models, special editions and customised vehicles, which it builds in partnership with the team at the Mahindra special fitment centre in Gauteng.
Speaking at the announcement, Rajesh Gupta, CEO Mahindra SA, said: “This is a significant milestone for Mahindra, our team and our partners. The past four years have been tough with the Covid-19 pandemic, riots in KwaZulu-Natal, the recent floods that ravaged this province and the ongoing challenge with components and global shipping.
“Everyone who is involved in this project has shown an unwavering commitment to make the facility a success and best serve our growing customer base. We celebrate this milestone with each one of them.”
Mahindra SA reached a new sales benchmark in the first quarter of 2022 when it averaged sales of more than 1,000 units a month, with the Pik Up leading the charge for the commercial vehicle division.
The Pik Up has been one of SA's fastest-growing bakkie models and a top seller in the single and double cab market over the past four years. Demand for the Pik Up far outstrips supply, and Mahindra will soon expand its production to help shorten waiting lists.
“The facility has enabled us to adapt to market needs and to serve our bakkie customers faster. For instance, our special Farmer’s Edition sold out within days of its launch and our Karoo and new Karoo Dusk, Dawn and Storm models are now available, thanks largely to the local assembly facility,” said Gupta.
Mahindra and its assembly partner, AIH Logistics, build a near-complete range of Pik Up models, including the highly popular Karoo and specialised models such as the Pik Up Ambulance.
FIRST DRIVE | We get a taste of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700
FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Mahindra XUV 300 is an affordable and safe pick
REVIEW | The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio S11 isn't just for farming
REVIEW | Automatic gearbox makes Mahindra Pik Up an effortless drive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos