×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

MOTORSPORT

Shwartzman flies the flag for Israel at Ferrari F1 test

14 July 2022 - 07:44 By Alan Baldwin
Robert Shwarzman tests the Ferrari at Mugello.
Robert Shwarzman tests the Ferrari at Mugello.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari test driver Robert Shwartzman represented Israel as he tried out last year's Formula One car ahead of two Friday practice sessions at grands prix later in the season.

The 22-year-old, who was born near Tel Aviv and has dual nationality, raced as a Russian last season in Formula Two where he finished runner-up to Australian Oscar Piastri.

Russian drivers must now compete as neutrals and sign a commitment not to express support for the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Ferrari said in a statement that Shwartzman “wore the colours” of Israel for the first time as he completed 681km around the Mugello circuit in central Italy.

It was the second time he had driven an F1 car this year, after a session in the 2018 SF71H at Ferrari's Fiorano circuit in January, and eighth of his career.

“Today was very useful for Robert as he is due to drive in at least two free practice sessions at Formula One world championship events this season,” said Ferrari.

All teams must run a young driver in two Friday practice sessions this season under a new rule to provide more experience.

Ferrari did not say whether Shwartzman would do the practice sessions with them or another team that uses its engines such as US-owned Haas.

READ MORE

Rumours of F1 race in SA go into overdrive

Reports on social media say the race is confirmed, but Kyalami says no agreement has been signed
Motoring
1 day ago

Controversial former F1 race director Michael Masi leaves FIA

Masi wrongly changed the safety car procedure at the Abu Dhabi GP, a move that handed the title to Max Verstappen
Motoring
1 day ago

Dutch GP boss expects true Max fans to be on best behaviour in Zandvoort

Lammers said the 'orange army' was extremely upset by the reported sexist, racist and homophobic abuse in Austria last weekend
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news
  2. Can pouring Coca-Cola in your fuel tank save you money? Someone tried it and ... news
  3. Austrian F1 top three handed suspended €10,000 fines Motorsport
  4. SA’s top-10 fuel sipping cars for under R250,000 Features
  5. Rumours of F1 race in SA go into overdrive news

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done