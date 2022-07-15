One of Gauteng’s most popular motorcycling events, the 1000 Bike Show, will take place on July 30 and 31 at Jeppe Quondam sports club in Bedfordview.
Organised by the Classic Motorcycle Club, this annual celebration of historic two-wheelers will have a variety of motorcycle exhibitors on display. With hundreds of motorcyclists attending the event, the parking lot also becomes part of the show.
It is an event for the whole family with a craft market and food stalls, live entertainment and a children’s zone.
Tickets cost R80 per person pre-sale or R100 at the gate, with free entry for children under 12.
The show will take place from 10am to 5pm on both days. Jeppe Quondam is located at 79 Boeing Road East in Bedfordview.
BIKING
It’s nearly time for the 1000 Bike Show
Annual celebration of historic two-wheelers takes place on July 30 and 31
Image: Supplied
