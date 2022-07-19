×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Tesla’s Denholm says Australia is key to avoid EV battery crunch

19 July 2022 - 07:49 By David Stringer and Angus Whitley
Despite its vast mineral wealth, Australia accounts for only 7% of refined lithium supply and the nation can do more to use its advantages to develop production of specialist materials, battery cells and electric vehicles.
Despite its vast mineral wealth, Australia accounts for only 7% of refined lithium supply and the nation can do more to use its advantages to develop production of specialist materials, battery cells and electric vehicles.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Lithium powerhouse Australia, which produces about half of all unprocessed supplies of the raw material, needs to add capacity in refining and manufacturing to help the world meet surging demand for batteries, according to Tesla Inc chair Robyn Denholm.

Tesla alone will need more than three terabyte hours of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage by 2030, compared to the industry’s current global capacity of about 1 terabyte, Denholm, who has helmed the automaker’s board since 2018, said on Tuesday in Sydney.

“I can’t think of a technology that’s more important than lithium-ion batteries right now,” she said at the Australian Clean Energy Summit. “To meet the challenge of climate change this entire industry needs to scale at sprinting pace.”

Despite its vast mineral wealth, Australia accounts for only 7% of refined lithium supply and the nation can do more to use its advantages to develop production of specialist materials, battery cells and electric vehicles, according to Denholm. 

Top lithium supplier has an opportunity to add refining plants to car production and help meet surging demand.
Top lithium supplier has an opportunity to add refining plants to car production and help meet surging demand.
Image: Bloomberg

“Australia has the minerals — not just lithium — and also the know-how and many of the skills to capture the opportunity of this new energy era,” she said. 

Tesla and other carmakers have this year raised sticker prices, along with battery producers like Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd, in response to higher costs of raw materials, driven at least in part by demand that’s rising faster than production capacity. In lithium, almost $14bn (roughly R239.5bn) is needed to develop planned production capacity by 2025, according to BloombergNEF.  

Australia’s government should also seek to introduce fuel-efficiency standards to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, Denholm said. EVs accounted for 2.4% of new passenger vehicle sales in Australia last year, compared to 4.5% in the US and 20% in Europe, BNEF said in a May report. 

“They must be strong standards,” Denholm said. “It's no surprise that the cars on our roads are among the most polluting in the world. Australia currently accepts vehicles that the rest of the world doesn't — they're either too dirty or expensive to run.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

Porsche maps out profit push before IPO with new luxury SUV

Volkswagen’s Porsche plans to introduce a new electric luxury SUV and bolster profits in the coming years as the brand tries to win over investors ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Musk says Tesla could lower car prices if inflation slows

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday the electric automaker could lower prices for cars if inflation calms down.
Motoring
1 day ago

AA expects some relief at the fuel pumps in August — at last

Despite the return of the full fuel levy, petrol and diesel prices are expected to drop between 15c/l and 32c/l next month
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA New Models
  2. SA’s top-10 fuel sipping cars for under R250,000 Features
  3. AA expects some relief at the fuel pumps in August — at last news
  4. Large family? Here are SA's most affordable seven-seaters Features
  5. More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs news

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral