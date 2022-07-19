×

news

Want to know where the cheapest fuel is? Here’s how to find out

19 July 2022 - 14:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
A handy website will help you compare diesel prices in your area. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Don't have time to read? Listen to a summary below, provided by the writer.

While motorists cry into their tanks about the highest fuel prices on record, those who top up with diesel can at least shop around for the most affordable rate in their area.

Petrol prices are regulated, but diesel prices are not. This means you can shop around for the best price.

Energy sector expert Rod Crompton and the DA are among those who have called for government to introduce a policy of deregulation for petrol. Those against the idea claim it could destabilise the industry and lead to job losses.

The deregulation of diesel means the prices can differ from one station to another, sometimes quite dramatically.

Among the apps and desktop platforms you can use to compare prices are PitStops and PetrolPrices.co.za.

While both have a map view to see the prices of diesel at stations near you, PetrolPrices.co.za is more intuitive with fuel prices easier to access.

The service relies on funding from ads and user input for information.

“The fuel stations shown on the map are not necessarily updated by the management of the stations, so  if you come across an incorrect price or detail please update it for everyone as this website relies on the input of its users to stay up to date.

“If you come across a fuel station that isn't on the map you can add it by clicking the ‘contribute’ menu button after logging in,” it explains.

