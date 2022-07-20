The share of battery-electric cars among new registrations in Europe grew to 9.9% in April to June from 7.5% a year before, new data showed on Wednesday as fossil-fuel powered cars lost market share and total sales dropped.
Petrol and diesel cars retained a majority of new registrations with a 55.8% share, the data from Europe's automobile association ACEA showed, but total sales fell by more than a fifth for both car types.
By contrast, battery-electric vehicle sales grew 11.1%.
Two-fifths of new cars sold were electrified, with hybrid cars — which outsold diesel cars for the first time in 2021 — still the most popular with a 22.6% market share.
ACEA data released earlier this week showed Europe registered the fewest new passenger cars in June since 1996 at just over 1.06-million vehicles as problems, from logistics bottlenecks to an ongoing chip shortage, curbed production.
EV market share grows in Europe as total sales fall
Image: Supplied
