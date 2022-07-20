×

news

EV market share grows in Europe as total sales fall

20 July 2022 - 10:20 By Reuters
In Europe electric cars such as the Nissan Leaf are growing in market share.
Image: Supplied

The share of battery-electric cars among new registrations in Europe grew to 9.9% in April to June from 7.5% a year before, new data showed on Wednesday as fossil-fuel powered cars lost market share and total sales dropped.

Petrol and diesel cars retained a majority of new registrations with a 55.8% share, the data from Europe's automobile association ACEA showed, but total sales fell by more than a fifth for both car types.

By contrast, battery-electric vehicle sales grew 11.1%.

Two-fifths of new cars sold were electrified, with hybrid cars — which outsold diesel cars for the first time in 2021 — still the most popular with a 22.6% market share.

ACEA data released earlier this week showed Europe registered the fewest new passenger cars in June since 1996 at just over 1.06-million vehicles as problems, from logistics bottlenecks to an ongoing chip shortage, curbed production.

