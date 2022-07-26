×

WATCH | Daredevils set new record for fastest wheel change on a moving car

26 July 2022 - 12:40 By Motoring Staff

Some people want to set a Guinness World Record for clocking the quickest time to eat a hot dog with no hands. Others will spend 30 years growing their fingernails until they measure more than 8.5m in length. Well, this pair of Italian daredevils just pulled out all the stops to set the fastest time to change a wheel on a moving car. Pretty niche, right?

Yeah, we thought so too. Still, it does provide us with some rather entertaining footage to pore over during our next coffee break: two men dressed up like Evel Knievel performing an act no sane member of society would ever dream of let alone actually attempt. 

But enough waffling. Hit the play button and watch the record-slaying action for yourself. 

