×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

This is why the price cap on 93 petrol won’t really save you money

28 July 2022 - 08:33
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

Motorists expecting a price war at petrol stations after the government proposed a new price cap on 93 unleaded will be disappointed, as there won’t be significant savings available...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Everything you should know about buying a used, high-mileage VW Touareg for ... Features
  2. These are the top 10 most enquired about used SUVs in SA right now Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Isuzu D-Max elevates its stock Reviews
  4. Proposed duties could lift tyre prices as much as 41% news
  5. 670kW Shelby GT500 King of the Road is coming to SA New Models

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...