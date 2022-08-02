×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

After a record first half, Lamborghini prepares for a cold winter

02 August 2022 - 11:09 By Reuters
Lamborghini is banking natural gas to sustain operations during the winter should Russia carry through on threats to cut gas supplies to Western Europe.
Lamborghini is banking natural gas to sustain operations during the winter should Russia carry through on threats to cut gas supplies to Western Europe.
Image: Supplied

Wealthy sports car enthusiasts powered Italian supercar brand Lamborghini to record first-half deliveries and profitability, but CEO Stephan Winkelmann said he is preparing for a challenging winter if Europe's energy crunch gets worse.

Lamborghini is banking natural gas to sustain operations during the winter should Russia carry through on threats to cut gas supplies to Western Europe. The outgoing Italian government had put a priority on sustaining gas supplies to industry, Winkelmann said.

"We have no notice from the government that this is going to change," he said during a video conference with reporters.

Lamborghini, a unit of Germany's Volkswagen AG, like other brands catering to the world's wealthiest consumers, is managing a disconnect between booming demand and severe turbulence in the broader global economy.

During the first half of this year, booming demand won out. Lamborghini shipped 5,090 of its sports cars and Urus sport utility vehicles, up 4.9% from a year earlier. Revenue rose 31% to 1.3bn (roughly R21,912,976,488), and profit jumped nearly 70% to 425m (roughly R7,159,003,131).

Lamborghini has become more of a high-performance, super luxury SUV company than a sports car brand. The Urus SUV accounts for 61% of sales, the company said in a statement.

Lamborghini is heading into a period of transition for its product line.

The company has said it will launch an all-electric model in 2028 that will be what Winkelmann called "a non-extreme" GT with four seats, designed to be a more forgiving drive than the brand's supercars. The challenge, Winkelmann said, is to build an electric Lamborghini that can not only accelerate in a straight line, but take corners the way customers would expect.

"I think we can achieve this with the generation of batteries coming in," he said.

In the near term, Lamborghini will launch a successor to its Aventador sports car, and updates to the Urus SUV lineup. The last Aventador sports car was built on July 27, Winkelmann said. Early next year, Lamborghini will launch a successor with a different name.

"It's getting harder to find new names," Winkelmann said.

SA new car sales remain buoyant in July

There were 43,593 vehicles sold last month in spite of rising interest rates and fuel prices
Motoring
4 hours ago

Toyota's flood-damaged plant back online at reduced capacity

Locally-built Toyotas are trickling back into dealerships after vehicle production started ramping up at Toyota’s factory in Prospecton near Durban.
Motoring
4 hours ago

Audi bets on premium demand withstanding price hit on customers

For most buyers waiting as long as a year to get their hands on a new Audi, the rising cost of living isn’t much of a reason to give up on their ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Everything you should know about buying a used, high-mileage VW Touareg for ... Features
  2. Petrol and diesel price cuts to bring relief to motorists in August news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Isuzu D-Max elevates its stock Reviews
  4. Verstappen slams fans for burning Hamilton merchandise Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV attends the unveiling of the new VW Amarok New Models

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele