×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

POLL | How do you feel about Dodge's next-generation muscle cars dropping the V8?

02 August 2022 - 13:18 By Motoring Staff
The Dodge Challenger (left) and Charger will soon drop V8 power in favour of battery electric powertrains.
The Dodge Challenger (left) and Charger will soon drop V8 power in favour of battery electric powertrains.
Image: Supplied

There's no denying the fact that US automaker Dodge builds some of the world's most revered muscle cars. The current Charger and Challenger models are undisputed icons; especially the high-powered Hellcat, Hellcat Red Eye and Jailbreak models that come equipped with mighty 6.2l supercharged V8 HEMI engines pushing out over 600kW.

Love them or hate them their days are now unfortunately numbered with Dodge last week confirming to US automotive website Motor1 that the next-generation of Charger and Challenger models will totally spurn internal combustion engines in favour of battery electric power. No V6s, no V8s — just electric motors and battery packs. Straight-line performance will no doubt be comparable — if not superior — to their petrol-powered predecessors, however that thunderous multi-cylinder soundtrack will be sorely missed. 

How do you feel about this sad end to an illustrious era? Let us know in the poll above. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

These were SA's best-selling cars in July

Toyota remains tops despite its flooded factory, while Chery delivers a surprise
Motoring
4 hours ago

SA new car sales remain buoyant in July

There were 43,593 vehicles sold last month in spite of rising interest rates and fuel prices
Motoring
6 hours ago

Toyota's flood-damaged plant back online at reduced capacity

Locally-built Toyotas are trickling back into dealerships after vehicle production started ramping up at Toyota’s factory in Prospecton near Durban.
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Everything you should know about buying a used, high-mileage VW Touareg for ... Features
  2. Petrol and diesel price cuts to bring relief to motorists in August news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Isuzu D-Max elevates its stock Reviews
  4. Verstappen slams fans for burning Hamilton merchandise Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV attends the unveiling of the new VW Amarok New Models

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele