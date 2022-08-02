Love them or hate them their days are now unfortunately numbered with Dodge last week confirming to US automotive website Motor1 that the next-generation of Charger and Challenger models will totally spurn internal combustion engines in favour of battery electric power. No V6s, no V8s — just electric motors and battery packs. Straight-line performance will no doubt be comparable — if not superior — to their petrol-powered predecessors, however that thunderous multi-cylinder soundtrack will be sorely missed.
How do you feel about this sad end to an illustrious era? Let us know in the poll above.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
POLL | How do you feel about Dodge's next-generation muscle cars dropping the V8?
Image: Supplied
There's no denying the fact that US automaker Dodge builds some of the world's most revered muscle cars. The current Charger and Challenger models are undisputed icons; especially the high-powered Hellcat, Hellcat Red Eye and Jailbreak models that come equipped with mighty 6.2l supercharged V8 HEMI engines pushing out over 600kW.
Love them or hate them their days are now unfortunately numbered with Dodge last week confirming to US automotive website Motor1 that the next-generation of Charger and Challenger models will totally spurn internal combustion engines in favour of battery electric power. No V6s, no V8s — just electric motors and battery packs. Straight-line performance will no doubt be comparable — if not superior — to their petrol-powered predecessors, however that thunderous multi-cylinder soundtrack will be sorely missed.
How do you feel about this sad end to an illustrious era? Let us know in the poll above.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
These were SA's best-selling cars in July
SA new car sales remain buoyant in July
Toyota's flood-damaged plant back online at reduced capacity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos