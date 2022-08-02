These were SA's best-selling cars in July

SA’s new-vehicle sales continued to cruise along strongly in July despite motorists’ budgets being pummelled by rising interest rates and record-high fuel prices.

As usual sales were dominated by bakkies and fuel-efficient budget cars. The imported Toyota Urban Cruiser was SA’s best-selling new vehicle last month with 1,854 units, helping Toyota to retain its market leadership despite the closure of its flood-damaged Durban factory since April.

The market was skewed by the limited supply of locally-built Toyotas due to the plant’s closure, with popular models like the Hilux, Corolla Cross, Corolla Quest, Hi-Ace and Fortuner in short supply.

In July there were only 119 units of the Corolla Cross, which was previously SA’s best selling passenger car. However the brand’s sales were bolstered by imported cars like the Urban Cruiser SUV and Starlet hatchback.

The Hilux, usually the country’s best-selling vehicle, managed to sell 1,012 units and is expected to resume its top spot in the coming months now that the factory is back online, albeit initially at reduced capacity.

The soon-to-be-replaced Ford Ranger topped July’s bakkie sales with 1,838 units, ahead of the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan NP200.