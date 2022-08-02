×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

These were SA's best-selling cars in July

Toyota remains tops despite its flooded factory, while Chery delivers a surprise

02 August 2022 - 10:43 By Denis Droppa
The Toyota Urban Cruiser flew out of showrooms to become SA's most popular seller last month.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser flew out of showrooms to become SA's most popular seller last month.
Image: Supplied

SA’s new-vehicle sales continued to cruise along strongly in July despite motorists’ budgets being pummelled by rising interest rates and record-high fuel prices.

As usual sales were dominated by bakkies and fuel-efficient budget cars. The imported Toyota Urban Cruiser was SA’s best-selling new vehicle last month with 1,854 units, helping Toyota to retain its market leadership despite the closure of its flood-damaged Durban factory since April.

The market was skewed by the limited supply of locally-built Toyotas due to the plant’s closure, with popular models like the Hilux, Corolla Cross, Corolla Quest, Hi-Ace and Fortuner in short supply.

In July there were only 119 units of the Corolla Cross, which was previously SA’s best selling passenger car. However the brand’s sales were bolstered by imported cars like the Urban Cruiser SUV and Starlet hatchback.

The Hilux, usually the country’s best-selling vehicle, managed to sell 1,012 units and is expected to resume its top spot in the coming months now that the factory is back online, albeit initially at reduced capacity.

The soon-to-be-replaced Ford Ranger topped July’s bakkie sales with 1,838 units, ahead of the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan NP200.

Chery has started reporting its sales, with the Tiggo4 Pro the Chinese brand's most popular car.
Chery has started reporting its sales, with the Tiggo4 Pro the Chinese brand's most popular car.
Image: Supplied

Another notable performer was Chinese brand Chery which started reporting its sales for the first time since returning to the country. It outsold Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis (Abarth, Alfa, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot), its top seller being the Chery Tiggo4 Pro which found 689 new owners in the popular SUV segment.

The top 15 brands were Toyota (7,110 units), Volkswagen (6,204), Suzuki Auto (4,734), Hyundai (2,965), Nissan (2,625), Renault (2,552), Ford (2,473), Kia (2,087), Isuzu (1,951), BMW (1,512), Haval (1,502), Mahindra (1,327), Chery (1,262), Stellantis (904), and Mercedes-Benz (902).

Top selling vehicles - July 2022

Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1,854

Ford Ranger - 1,838

VW Polo Vivo - 1,820

Isuzu D-Max - 1,602

Suzuki Swift - 1,521

Toyota Starlet - 1,264

Nissan NP200 - 1,213

VW Polo - 1,166

Renault Kiger - 1,099

Toyota Hilux - 1,012

VW T-Cross - 1,007

Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 847

Renault Kwid - 836

Hyundai Venue - 702

Chery Tiggo4 Pro - 689

Suzuki Vitara Brezza - 636

Haval Jolion - 622

Hyundai Atos - 615

Kia Picanto - 601

Kia Sonet - 578

Ford EcoSport - 563

Suzuki Espresso - 563

VW Taigo - 528

Suzuki Baleno - 466

Toyota Agya - 455

Renault Triber - 432

Suzuki Dzire - 426

MORE

SA new car sales remain buoyant in July

There were 43,593 vehicles sold last month in spite of rising interest rates and fuel prices
Motoring
4 hours ago

SA automakers face extinction unless they go electric

Naamsa’s Mikel Mabasa warns that the time to shift to EV manufacture is running out
Motoring
4 weeks ago

Behind the price tag: are we paying too much for cars in SA?

“New cars are too expensive” is a sentiment you are likely to hear whenever pricing for a new model is announced in SA.
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Everything you should know about buying a used, high-mileage VW Touareg for ... Features
  2. Petrol and diesel price cuts to bring relief to motorists in August news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Isuzu D-Max elevates its stock Reviews
  4. Verstappen slams fans for burning Hamilton merchandise Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV attends the unveiling of the new VW Amarok New Models

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele