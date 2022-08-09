×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

China EV sales forecast to hit record six million this year

10 August 2022 - 07:36 By Bloomberg News
Electric vehicle sales in China are forecast to hit a record 6-million this year as consumers flock to cleaner cars.
Electric vehicle sales in China are forecast to hit a record 6-million this year as consumers flock to cleaner cars.
Image: Bloomberg

Electric vehicles sales in China are forecast to hit a record 6-million this year as consumers flock to cleaner cars.  

The China Passenger Car Association (PCA) raised its estimate from 5.5-million after releasing data showing deliveries of new-energy vehicles more than doubled in July to around 486,000 units, accounting for 26.7% of the new auto market. Overall passenger vehicle sales rose 20% from a year earlier to 1.84-million units, the PCA said on Tuesday.  

The increased forecast represents a doubling from last year’s 2.99-million NEV sales, underscoring the dramatic growth in demand for cleaner cars in China, and the challenge for legacy automakers to adapt in a market rapidly going green. 

The increased forecast of 6-million is “relatively cautious,” the PCA said, adding it could be further increased at the start of the fourth quarter.   

Tesla Inc delivered 28,217 cars, with 8,461 going to the local market and 19,756 exported, mostly to Europe and Asia. The sharp drop of 64% from June was mainly caused by production shutdowns to upgrade its Shanghai factory as part of a plan to double annual capacity to 1-million vehicles.  

BYD Co., which earlier this year ended production of cars powered only by fossil fuels, earlier reported monthly sales of 162,530 units – both pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. 

While Tesla and BYD dominate EV sales, smaller startups are also making inroads as demand for clean cars surges. Eight-year-old Hozon New Energy Automobile Co, which started by targeting customers outside big cities with budget cars, delivered 14,037 vehicles last month, including 1,382 to overseas markets. Leapmotor Technologies Ltd, which competes in the same price range as Hozon, shipped a record 12,044 cars. 

Both outperformed bigger names Xpeng Inc, Li Auto Inc, and Nio Inc, although the three US-listed companies all delivered more than 10,000 cars last month. 

The central and local governments have also taken steps to help the auto industry recover from Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions that crushed sales earlier this year. In May, the central government cut purchase taxes on some low-emission passenger vehicles by 50%, while municipal governments have pitched in with subsidies and incentives to entice buyers. 

Despite sporadic outbreaks of Covid-19 in parts of the country, overall auto production and supply chains have largely recovered. Passenger-vehicle sales may resume double-digit growth this half, after falling for four consecutive quarters because of supply chain constraints, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steve Man said in a recent note. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

FedEx unit to test Ford’s electric vans for parcel delivery

FedEx has set a target of 2040, the year by which it intends to transition its entire pickup and delivery fleet to all-electric zero tailpipe ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Toyota suspends Japan factory production due to Covid-19 outbreak

Toyota suspendd the night shift operation on Tuesday at one production line at its factory in central Japan due to an outbreak of Covid-19, after it ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

The EV race is turning a gold rush haven into a battery hub

Once-shunned lithium and nickel producers in Australia are being courted by auto leaders and commodities giants as demand for their metal surges. 
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. This is how much the new Range Rover Sport costs in SA New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | We get behind the wheel of the all-new Ford Ranger First Drives
  3. REVIEW | Potent Land Rover Defender 90 V8 oozes style and street cred Reviews
  4. Toyota offers to buy back EVs over risk of wheels coming off news
  5. REVIEW | The 2022 Kia Sorento is big, well-built, comfy and priced right Reviews

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...