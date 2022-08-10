Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it would raise the prices of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup as the US carmaker deals with surging raw material costs.
The automaker said prices for its 2023 F-150 lightning will be increased in the range of $6,000 (roughly R99,572) and $8,500 (roughly R141,061) depending on the variant, with the cheapest Pro model priced at about $47,000 (roughly R779,986).
Customers who have ordered the truck and are awaiting delivery will not be impacted by the price hike, Ford said.
Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford said last month it was expecting commodity costs to rise by $4bn (roughly R66,387,400,000) this year and it would offset them by raising prices.
Prices of raw materials such as lithium used in batteries have jumped as car companies, including the likes of Elon Musk's Tesla Inc and EV pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc, rush to secure supplies to avoid disruptions to production.
In June General Motors Co raised prices of its Hummer EV pickup truck to mitigate higher commodity and shipping costs.
Ford raises prices of electric F-150 pickup amid high commodity costs
Image: Supplied
