×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Ford raises prices of electric F-150 pickup amid high commodity costs

10 August 2022 - 07:32 By Reuters
Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it would raise the prices of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup as the US carmaker deals with surging raw material costs.
Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it would raise the prices of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup as the US carmaker deals with surging raw material costs.
Image: Supplied

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it would raise the prices of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup as the US carmaker deals with surging raw material costs.

The automaker said prices for its 2023 F-150 lightning will be increased in the range of $6,000 (roughly R99,572) and $8,500 (roughly R141,061) depending on the variant, with the cheapest Pro model priced at about $47,000 (roughly R779,986).

Customers who have ordered the truck and are awaiting delivery will not be impacted by the price hike, Ford said.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford said last month it was expecting commodity costs to rise by $4bn (roughly R66,387,400,000) this year and it would offset them by raising prices.

Prices of raw materials such as lithium used in batteries have jumped as car companies, including the likes of Elon Musk's Tesla Inc and EV pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc, rush to secure supplies to avoid disruptions to production.

In June General Motors Co raised prices of its Hummer EV pickup truck to mitigate higher commodity and shipping costs.

FedEx unit to test Ford’s electric vans for parcel delivery

FedEx has set a target of 2040, the year by which it intends to transition its entire pickup and delivery fleet to all-electric zero tailpipe ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Toyota suspends Japan factory production due to Covid-19 outbreak

Toyota suspendd the night shift operation on Tuesday at one production line at its factory in central Japan due to an outbreak of Covid-19, after it ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

The EV race is turning a gold rush haven into a battery hub

Once-shunned lithium and nickel producers in Australia are being courted by auto leaders and commodities giants as demand for their metal surges. 
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. This is how much the new Range Rover Sport costs in SA New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | We get behind the wheel of the all-new Ford Ranger First Drives
  3. REVIEW | Potent Land Rover Defender 90 V8 oozes style and street cred Reviews
  4. Toyota offers to buy back EVs over risk of wheels coming off news
  5. REVIEW | The 2022 Kia Sorento is big, well-built, comfy and priced right Reviews

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...