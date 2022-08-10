×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

WATCH | Light aircraft falls from the sky onto busy freeway

10 August 2022 - 16:48 By Motoring Reporter

Motorists travelling through Riverside County, California, were treated to a surreal sight on Tuesday afternoon when a small plane was forced to make an emergency crash landing on the 91 Freeway.

Even more bizarre is that the entire incident was captured by a rear-view video camera.

In the footage you can clearly see the stricken plane hitting the deck, making contact with a pickup truck and skidding into the highway sound barrier where it catches fire.

Two people were inside the plane, three in the truck and nobody was seriously hurt — they all walked away to live another day.

MORE:

WATCH | Daredevils set new record for fastest wheel change on a moving car

Some people want to set a Guinness World Record for clocking the quickest time to eat a hot dog with no hands. Others will spend 30 years growing ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya

Driver Gus Greensmith was angry with officials after he and navigator Jonas Andersson were left stuck in their stricken Ford for three minutes
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Train crashes into car transporter, sends Audi flying

What's worse that a slow train wreck? A fast train wreck, that's what.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. This is how much the new Range Rover Sport costs in SA New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | We get behind the wheel of the all-new Ford Ranger First Drives
  3. REVIEW | Potent Land Rover Defender 90 V8 oozes style and street cred Reviews
  4. Toyota offers to buy back EVs over risk of wheels coming off news
  5. REVIEW | The 2022 Kia Sorento is big, well-built, comfy and priced right Reviews

Latest Videos

48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court
Khayelitsha residents protect Eskom employees from extortionists