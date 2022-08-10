Motorists travelling through Riverside County, California, were treated to a surreal sight on Tuesday afternoon when a small plane was forced to make an emergency crash landing on the 91 Freeway.
Even more bizarre is that the entire incident was captured by a rear-view video camera.
In the footage you can clearly see the stricken plane hitting the deck, making contact with a pickup truck and skidding into the highway sound barrier where it catches fire.
Two people were inside the plane, three in the truck and nobody was seriously hurt — they all walked away to live another day.
WATCH | Light aircraft falls from the sky onto busy freeway
