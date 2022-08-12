×

news

Japan’s Hino Motors, Toyota accused of misconduct in US lawsuit

12 August 2022 - 09:51 By Reuters
Image: imwaltersy / 123RF

Japanese vehicle maker Hino Motors Ltd and its parent, Toyota Motor Corp, have been accused of historical misconduct in a class action lawsuit brought in the US, Hino said on Friday.

The case, in the Southern District of Florida, has been filed on behalf of those who bought or leased 2004-2021 model year Hino trucks in the US, the company said in a statement.

The complaint does not say how much the plaintiffs seek to recover but mentioned the aggregate amount concerned exceeded a threshold of $5m (roughly R81,231,550) for the court to have jurisdiction, the company said.

An investigation report this month by a company-commissioned panel said Hino, Toyota's major affiliate, had falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, or more than a decade earlier than previously indicated.

Hino blamed an inward-looking corporate culture and a management failure to engage sufficiently with workers that led to an environment that put greater priority on achieving schedules and numerical targets than following processes.

The panel said its inquiry looked into mid-size and large engines for the domestic market, but did not rule out chances of similar problems overseas. 

