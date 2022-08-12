×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Mazda seeks to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies after Covid-19 lockdowns

12 August 2022 - 09:33 By Reuters
Mazda reported on Tuesday an operating loss of 19.5bn yen (roughly R2,345,258,160) for the first quarter of its financial year, due to disruptions resulting from the stringent Covid-19 counter-measures in China.
Mazda reported on Tuesday an operating loss of 19.5bn yen (roughly R2,345,258,160) for the first quarter of its financial year, due to disruptions resulting from the stringent Covid-19 counter-measures in China.
Image: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Japan's Mazda Motor Corp said on Friday it would ask its parts suppliers to increase stockpiles in Japan and produce components outside China after Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai destabilised supply and hampered production.

The request from the Hiroshima-based automaker underscores the vulnerability of sprawling supply chains that have been tested by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, casting uncertainty over businesses.

The Japanese automaker reported on Tuesday an operating loss of 19.5bn yen (roughly R2,345,258,160) for the first quarter of its financial year due to disruptions resulting from the stringent Covid-19 counter-measures in China.

Mazda said it brought chips and crucial auto parts to China to be assembled, but was unable to receive the parts from Shanghai during the city's lockdown.

Even if Mazda's direct suppliers were Japanese and European companies, they had parts coming through China, said Takeshi Mukai, the automaker's senior managing executive officer.

"In our case, we were the first to be affected by the lockdown as we had been promoting the procurement of parts via China for a while," Mukai said.

"Given the current (zero-Covid-19) policy, the key point is to keep (parts) in our hands."

Mazda will seek to include higher domestic inventories and diversification of production outside China when forming contracts with suppliers for designing new models in the long term, he said.

The automaker will also seek to simplify its procurement structure as a way to reduce the frequency of distribution between bases, he said.

"As we continue to do business globally, we must manage the current changes based on the recognition that we are no longer in the era of globalisation as we were in the past," said Mazda senior managing executive officer Masahiro Moro.

WATCH | Savage new Lamborghini Urus smashes Pikes Peak record

Test driver Simone Faggioli steered the still-camouflaged Urus up this fearsome high-altitude course in a new record time of 10:32.064
Motoring
22 hours ago

New York City motorists could pay up to $23 a day in 'congestion' charges

New York City could introduce a traffic congestion charge of up to $23 a day late next year, which a study released on Wednesday projected would ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

INTERVIEW | Catching up with Nissan SA’s Kabelo Rabotho

Rabotho speaks about Africa strategies, new product line-ups and self-parking foot slippers
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | We get behind the wheel of the all-new Ford Ranger First Drives
  2. This is how much the new Range Rover Sport costs in SA New Models
  3. REVIEW | New VW Taigo is a solid pick, but beware costly extras Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New Range Rover is a model of all-road sophistication New Models
  5. New data suggests women are actually better drivers than men news

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women