US vehicle safety regulators said on Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7-million US Ford 2013-2018 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars after receiving 50 complaints alleging front brake hose failures. Ford recalled 488,000 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles in 2020 in the US for brake hose failures.
Ford said it would co-operate with NHTSA's probe. NHTSA said many complaints reported brake hoses are rupturing, leaking brake fluid and occurring with little or no warning. The safety agency said it is aware of one alleged crash as a result of a failed brake hose.
Safety regulator opens probe into 1.7-million Ford vehicles over brake hose recall
Image: John Keeble/Getty Images
US vehicle safety regulators said on Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7-million US Ford 2013-2018 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars after receiving 50 complaints alleging front brake hose failures. Ford recalled 488,000 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles in 2020 in the US for brake hose failures.
Ford said it would co-operate with NHTSA's probe. NHTSA said many complaints reported brake hoses are rupturing, leaking brake fluid and occurring with little or no warning. The safety agency said it is aware of one alleged crash as a result of a failed brake hose.
MORE:
Mike Tyson’s Ferrari F50 goes on auction
September expected to bring more fuel price relief
Japan’s Hino Motors, Toyota accused of misconduct in US lawsuit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos