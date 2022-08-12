×

news

Safety regulator opens probe into 1.7-million Ford vehicles over brake hose recall

12 August 2022 - 15:47 By Reuters
The NHTSA is opening a recall query into 1.7-million US Ford 2013-2018 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars after receiving 50 complaints alleging front brake hose failures.
Image: John Keeble/Getty Images

US vehicle safety regulators said on Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7-million US Ford 2013-2018 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars after receiving 50 complaints alleging front brake hose failures. Ford recalled 488,000 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles in 2020 in the US for brake hose failures.

Ford said it would co-operate with NHTSA's probe. NHTSA said many complaints reported brake hoses are rupturing, leaking brake fluid and occurring with little or no warning. The safety agency said it is aware of one alleged crash as a result of a failed brake hose.

