Audi SA, in partnership with GridCars, has finalised the installation of 33 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country. These represent a total of 70 charge point connectors and expands on the existing network in the country.
These chargers range in capacity from 22kW (AC) and 80kW (DC) right up to 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging units and are accessible to all local EV owners regardless of model or brand.
“Audi is committed to ensuring that customers of any electric vehicle can comfortably travel the country, with the reassurance that the EV charging infrastructure is in place to support their progressive choice of mobility,” said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.
“Our mission is to continually increase EV charging points across the country to drive SA’s green e-mobility revolution forward,” said Winstone Jordaan, MD at GridCars.
“The only way to achieve this mission is through consistent and meaningful partnerships that enable the transformation of the automotive industry, helping customers embrace the electric future of mobility.”
Audi’s ultra-fast EV chargers are live: here's where you can find them
Image: Supplied
Below is a list of all 33 chargers and where you can find them.
Ultra-fast 150kW (DC)
Positioned on national roads, these units enable about 340km driving range in 30 minutes.
Fast 80kW (DC)
These fast-charge units provide about 185km driving range in 30 minutes.
22 kW dual (AC) charging stations
Western Cape:
Gauteng:
Mpumalanga:
KwaZulu-Natal:
Free State:
North West:
These 22 kW dual (AC) units enable about 100km in about one hour.
