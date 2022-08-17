Fitment centre group Supa Quick has partnered with Disky, an online platform, to make it convenient and quick for motorists to renew their vehicle licences using WhatsApp at any of the 190 Supa Quick centres in SA.
To renew your vehicle licence you can visit any Supa Quick and scan the Disky QR code and press “send”. You will receive a WhatsApp message and, by following the prompts, you can make the payment through Ozow, Zapper or Peach Payments.
Collection of your licence disk is within five to 10 working days from the Supa Quick centre and anyone can apply for renewal on your behalf. You can complete the process in-store or in your own home.
The process takes a few minutes and a service fee will be charged. All types of vehicle licences can be renewed, including motorcycles, cars, trailers and caravans.
“We are all pressed for time, and no-one likes to stand in long, slow-moving queues in crowded venues at the licencing department or post office,” says Adeshni Sewbaran, franchise director at Supa Quick.
“We wanted to find a way to make this process easier for our customers and Disky was the obvious choice.
“Many people delay renewing their vehicle licence because it’s inconvenient or takes too long. We encourage customers to take advantage of this value-added offering and make sure they comply with the law.”
There are several other places that offer car licence renewal services as an alternative to driving licence testing centres (DLTCs), including the post office, PostNet outlets, Safari Outdoor shops, Pick n Pay and Spar shops and online at renewonline.co.za and licenserenewal.co.za. Certain insurance companies and banks also offer this service, so check with yours.
TimesLIVE
You can now renew your car licence at Supa Quick
Image: Denis Droppa
