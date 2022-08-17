×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

You can now renew your car licence at Supa Quick

17 August 2022 - 15:02 By Motor News Reporter
Car licences can now be renewed at Supa Quick centres.
Car licences can now be renewed at Supa Quick centres.
Image: Denis Droppa

Fitment centre group Supa Quick has partnered with Disky, an online platform, to make it convenient and quick for motorists to renew their vehicle licences using WhatsApp at any of the 190 Supa Quick centres in SA.

To renew your vehicle licence you can visit any Supa Quick and scan the Disky QR code and press “send”. You will receive a WhatsApp message and, by following the prompts, you can make the payment through Ozow, Zapper or Peach Payments.

Collection of your licence disk is within five to 10 working days from the Supa Quick centre and anyone can apply for renewal on your behalf. You can complete the process in-store or in your own home.

The process takes a few minutes and a service fee will be charged. All types of vehicle licences can be renewed, including motorcycles, cars, trailers and caravans.

“We are all pressed for time, and no-one likes to stand in long, slow-moving queues in crowded venues at the licencing department or post office,” says Adeshni Sewbaran, franchise director at Supa Quick.

“We wanted to find a way to make this process easier for our customers and Disky was the obvious choice.

“Many people delay renewing their vehicle licence because it’s inconvenient or takes too long. We encourage customers to take advantage of this value-added offering and make sure they comply with the law.” 

There are several other places that offer car licence renewal services as an alternative to driving licence testing centres (DLTCs), including the post office, PostNet outlets, Safari Outdoor shops, Pick n Pay and Spar shops and online at renewonline.co.za and licenserenewal.co.za. Certain insurance companies and banks also offer this service, so check with yours.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Toyota’s flooded Durban factory reopens for business

Hilux, Corolla Cross and other popular models are being produced again
Motoring
7 hours ago

Uber names Kagiso Khaole as new GM for sub-Saharan Africa

Uber has appointed Kagiso Khaole as its new general manager for sub-Saharan Africa.
News
1 day ago

September expected to bring more fuel price relief

Price cuts in petrol and diesel expected for the second month running.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news
  2. Audi’s ultra-fast EV chargers are live: here's where you can find them news
  3. The five ugliest cars to ever roam the world’s roads Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New Range Rover is a model of all-road sophistication New Models
  5. WATCH | Porsche Taycan sets new Nürburgring lap record for EVs news

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...