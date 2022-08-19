×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Norwegian tuner turns up the voltage on VW’s ID. Buzz

19 August 2022 - 09:22
Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer

Zyrus Engineering is a Norwegian small-scale car manufacturer and engineering company 50km north of Oslo, specialising in modifying Lamborghini Huracáns for racing.

Its first creation was a prototype based on the Super Trofeo Huracán chassis and known as the Zyrus LP1200. 

Now the company has announced a carbon fibre kit for new VW ID. Buzz to boost the image of the all-electric essence of the legendary Volksie bus. It has a front fender uplift with a full splitter, side winglets, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, mirror covers and optional carbon 22-inch Z Wheels with carbon aerodiscs.

All parts are hand crafted, available in high gloss, matt or paint matched to car or customer taste, while the carbon side skirts that create a hunkered down look also add to energy saving, Zyrus says.

Electric mobility certainly isn’t boring with the new carbon fibre kit. The design promotes a fun identity and all parts are constructed from 100% “prepreg” (pre-reinforced) carbon fibre, the strongest, lightest and most durable variety, designed in-house and handmade by Zyrus.

The Z Buzz kit is available to order online, with pricing starting at 11,900 euros (about R202,415). The wheels available separately at 4,999 euros.

The Norwegian parliament has mandated that sales of new cars and vans be zero emission by 2025. In 2020, more than 70% of cars sold were electric. 

“We are a fun-loving company and we like to be different, so we offered this concept to a few of our customers who already pre-ordered the car and have now signed up for the kit. We said it would be a great idea to launch it worldwide as it is such a cool concept for our Z Buzz,” said Zyrus Engineering CEO Radni Molhampour.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

The 2023 Geneva International Motor Show has been cancelled

The Geneva International Motor Show scheduled to take place in February has been cancelled for the fourth year running, the organisers said on ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Australia to target vehicle emissions to boost electric car supply

Australia's government said on Friday it plans to introduce new regulations targeting vehicle carbon emissions to boost the uptake of electric cars ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Ferrari and Mercedes use electric motor for headrest-hitting torque

High-end axial flux motors are crucial in the race to electrify high-performance vehicles
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. You can now renew your car licence at Supa Quick news
  2. Uncovering the dark and dirty truth about electric vehicles Features
  3. Toyota’s flooded Durban factory reopens for business news
  4. CAR CLINIC | Driving habits that will help extend the life of your vehicle — ... Features
  5. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000