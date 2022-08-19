Norwegian tuner turns up the voltage on VW’s ID. Buzz

Zyrus Engineering is a Norwegian small-scale car manufacturer and engineering company 50km north of Oslo, specialising in modifying Lamborghini Huracáns for racing.
Its first creation was a prototype based on the Super Trofeo Huracán chassis and known as the Zyrus LP1200.
Now the company has announced a carbon fibre kit for new VW ID. Buzz to boost the image of the all-electric essence of the legendary Volksie bus. It has a front fender uplift with a full splitter, side winglets, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, mirror covers and optional carbon 22-inch Z Wheels with carbon aerodiscs.
All parts are hand crafted, available in high gloss, matt or paint matched to car or customer taste, while the carbon side skirts that create a hunkered down look also add to energy saving, Zyrus says.
Electric mobility certainly isn’t boring with the new carbon fibre kit. The design promotes a fun identity and all parts are constructed from 100% “prepreg” (pre-reinforced) carbon fibre, the strongest, lightest and most durable variety, designed in-house and handmade by Zyrus.
The Z Buzz kit is available to order online, with pricing starting at 11,900 euros (about R202,415). The wheels available separately at 4,999 euros.
The Norwegian parliament has mandated that sales of new cars and vans be zero emission by 2025. In 2020, more than 70% of cars sold were electric.
“We are a fun-loving company and we like to be different, so we offered this concept to a few of our customers who already pre-ordered the car and have now signed up for the kit. We said it would be a great idea to launch it worldwide as it is such a cool concept for our Z Buzz,” said Zyrus Engineering CEO Radni Molhampour.
