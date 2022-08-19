×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

The 2023 Geneva International Motor Show has been cancelled

19 August 2022 - 08:04 By Reuters
The motor show in Geneva is normally an annual event but has been cancelled over the past three years due to the pandemic.
The motor show in Geneva is normally an annual event but has been cancelled over the past three years due to the pandemic.
Image: Robert Hradil/Getty Images

The Geneva International Motor Show scheduled to take place in February has been cancelled for the fourth year running, the organisers said on Thursday.

They said they would focus instead on a complementary motor show, the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, due to be held in Doha later in 2023.

"Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks related to the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers have decided to focus exclusively on the planning of the event in Doha in 2023," the organisers, the permanent committee of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), said.

The car show in November in Doha, Qatar, which was initially planned as a complement to the Geneva event, is going to be the only GIMS show in 2023. It is scheduled to take place every two years, the organisers said.

The motor show in Geneva is normally an annual event but has been cancelled over the past three years due to the pandemic.

Ferrari and Mercedes use electric motor for headrest-hitting torque

High-end axial flux motors are crucial in the race to electrify high-performance vehicles
Motoring
1 day ago

Geely earnings miss estimates as lockdowns, shortages hurt sales

Chinese car maker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd reported first-half profit that missed analyst estimates as sales fell short of expectations – ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla’s Musk says he backs moderate Republicans and Democrats

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday he backs moderate Republicans and moderate Democrats, just three months after announcing he would vote for ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. You can now renew your car licence at Supa Quick news
  2. Uncovering the dark and dirty truth about electric vehicles Features
  3. Toyota’s flooded Durban factory reopens for business news
  4. CAR CLINIC | Driving habits that will help extend the life of your vehicle — ... Features
  5. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000