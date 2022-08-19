×

news

You can now replace tyres through your existing vehicle finance contract

19 August 2022 - 09:54 By Motor News Reporter
You can buy new tyres, service plans and more through Wesbank's new Wshop online retail service. Stock photo.
Image: belchonock/123rf

WesBank has introduced the Wshop, an online retail platform that facilitates the purchase of items from select partners. 

The Wshop payment solution also makes it easier for qualifying customers to buy selected vehicle add-ons such as tyres, batteries and accessories through their existing vehicle finance contract.

“Qualifying customers with a finance contract can buy a voucher for selected vehicle add-ons from the Wshop and simply add the cost to their contract and pay it off over the remaining loan term at the same interest rate,” said Dane Reddy, chief digital officer of WesBank.

To qualify, applicants must:

  • have more than 13 months left on the Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) contract;
  • not be in arrears or under debt review;
  • pay their VAF instalments by means of a monthly debit order; and
  • be able to afford the additional monthly payment.

Wshop partners include:

  • Tiger Wheel & Tyre and Tyres & More;
  • RockFord Fosgate and Kicker car audio accessories; and
  • Lamin8 anti-smash and grab film and paint protection film (car safety).

The customer applies for a voucher via the Wshop once the customer has a quote from the partner. In some cases customers apply for a voucher without a formal quote and only the actual invoice amount is added to the customer’s finance account.

Another addition to the Wshop is the ability for WesBank customers to access Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) service, maintenance and warranty plans from all WesBank participating partners. In addition, OEM parts, the servicing of vehicles and vehicle accessories are also now available from the Wshop.

The Wshop partner products will also be accessible on the new Motor category in the eBucks shop, under the Buy tab on the FNB App. Customers earning eBucks can use their eBucks rewards to purchase a voucher to exchange for new tyres from either Tiger Wheel & Tyre or Tyres and More.

This convenient online shopping offering provides a further option to customers to redeem their eBucks for an essential item to ensure the safety of their car on the road.

“Extending the rewards offering into vehicle add-ons such as tyres, batteries and shocks makes perfect financial sense for our customers, as it frees up much-needed cash for other priorities,” added Reddy.

“Enabling our customers to transact on a secure, safe and user-friendly platform goes a long way to creating a valuable relationship of trust with clients in our ecosystem.”

