Another addition to the Wshop is the ability for WesBank customers to access Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) service, maintenance and warranty plans from all WesBank participating partners. In addition, OEM parts, the servicing of vehicles and vehicle accessories are also now available from the Wshop.
The Wshop partner products will also be accessible on the new Motor category in the eBucks shop, under the Buy tab on the FNB App. Customers earning eBucks can use their eBucks rewards to purchase a voucher to exchange for new tyres from either Tiger Wheel & Tyre or Tyres and More.
This convenient online shopping offering provides a further option to customers to redeem their eBucks for an essential item to ensure the safety of their car on the road.
“Extending the rewards offering into vehicle add-ons such as tyres, batteries and shocks makes perfect financial sense for our customers, as it frees up much-needed cash for other priorities,” added Reddy.
“Enabling our customers to transact on a secure, safe and user-friendly platform goes a long way to creating a valuable relationship of trust with clients in our ecosystem.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
You can now replace tyres through your existing vehicle finance contract
Image: belchonock/123rf
WesBank has introduced the Wshop, an online retail platform that facilitates the purchase of items from select partners.
The Wshop payment solution also makes it easier for qualifying customers to buy selected vehicle add-ons such as tyres, batteries and accessories through their existing vehicle finance contract.
“Qualifying customers with a finance contract can buy a voucher for selected vehicle add-ons from the Wshop and simply add the cost to their contract and pay it off over the remaining loan term at the same interest rate,” said Dane Reddy, chief digital officer of WesBank.
To qualify, applicants must:
Wshop partners include:
The customer applies for a voucher via the Wshop once the customer has a quote from the partner. In some cases customers apply for a voucher without a formal quote and only the actual invoice amount is added to the customer’s finance account.
INTERVIEW | SA women revving things up in the wheel world
Another addition to the Wshop is the ability for WesBank customers to access Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) service, maintenance and warranty plans from all WesBank participating partners. In addition, OEM parts, the servicing of vehicles and vehicle accessories are also now available from the Wshop.
The Wshop partner products will also be accessible on the new Motor category in the eBucks shop, under the Buy tab on the FNB App. Customers earning eBucks can use their eBucks rewards to purchase a voucher to exchange for new tyres from either Tiger Wheel & Tyre or Tyres and More.
This convenient online shopping offering provides a further option to customers to redeem their eBucks for an essential item to ensure the safety of their car on the road.
“Extending the rewards offering into vehicle add-ons such as tyres, batteries and shocks makes perfect financial sense for our customers, as it frees up much-needed cash for other priorities,” added Reddy.
“Enabling our customers to transact on a secure, safe and user-friendly platform goes a long way to creating a valuable relationship of trust with clients in our ecosystem.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
You can now renew your car licence at Supa Quick
September expected to bring more fuel price relief
New data suggests women are actually better drivers than men
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos