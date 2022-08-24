Elon Musk tells Tesla owner don’t complain about buggy driving system

Elon Musk doesn’t want to hear complaints from customers trying out the driver-assistance system Tesla plans to start charging $15,000 (about R255,182) for in the coming weeks.
The CEO scolded a Tesla owner who posted videos on Twitter on Tuesday showing that a new beta version of the system marketed as Full Self-Driving at times struggles with right turns and other basic tasks. The customer wrote that he’s spent more than $32,000 (about R544,388) paying for the system multiple times.
“10.69 is in limited release for a reason,” Musk replied, referring to the latest version of the system rolled out to select customers last week. “Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain.”
Musk announced at the weekend that Tesla will start charging $3,000 (about R50,971) more for Full Self-Driving, which still requires active supervision and doesn’t make the company’s vehicles autonomous.
California’s department of motor vehicles has accused Tesla of misleading consumers about its technology and the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating whether the carmaker’s Autopilot system is defective.
NHTSA also wrote to Tesla last year about how the company had been subjecting Full Self-Driving beta testers to non-disclosure agreements (NDA) that may have impeded access to information the agency needed to assess the programme. While the carmaker had encouraged customers to share their experiences with the system, it asked them to be selective, citing concern that critics wanted the company to fail and would mis-characterise feedback posted on social media.
In October, Musk confirmed Tesla had dropped the NDA. A few months later, the company terminated an employee days after he posted a YouTube video of his car running into a traffic pylon while using Full Self-Driving.
Musk has written in the past that he appreciates critical feedback and urged his Twitter followers in February to seek out negative assessments.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Elon Musk tells Tesla owner don’t complain about buggy driving system
Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Elon Musk doesn’t want to hear complaints from customers trying out the driver-assistance system Tesla plans to start charging $15,000 (about R255,182) for in the coming weeks.
The CEO scolded a Tesla owner who posted videos on Twitter on Tuesday showing that a new beta version of the system marketed as Full Self-Driving at times struggles with right turns and other basic tasks. The customer wrote that he’s spent more than $32,000 (about R544,388) paying for the system multiple times.
“10.69 is in limited release for a reason,” Musk replied, referring to the latest version of the system rolled out to select customers last week. “Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain.”
Musk announced at the weekend that Tesla will start charging $3,000 (about R50,971) more for Full Self-Driving, which still requires active supervision and doesn’t make the company’s vehicles autonomous.
California’s department of motor vehicles has accused Tesla of misleading consumers about its technology and the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating whether the carmaker’s Autopilot system is defective.
NHTSA also wrote to Tesla last year about how the company had been subjecting Full Self-Driving beta testers to non-disclosure agreements (NDA) that may have impeded access to information the agency needed to assess the programme. While the carmaker had encouraged customers to share their experiences with the system, it asked them to be selective, citing concern that critics wanted the company to fail and would mis-characterise feedback posted on social media.
In October, Musk confirmed Tesla had dropped the NDA. A few months later, the company terminated an employee days after he posted a YouTube video of his car running into a traffic pylon while using Full Self-Driving.
Musk has written in the past that he appreciates critical feedback and urged his Twitter followers in February to seek out negative assessments.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
MORE:
Hino expelled from Toyota-led commercial vehicle partnership
Used-car prices surge as chip shortage squeezes supply
Car shows are ‘so over’ — why brands want to debut luxury vehicles at Pebble Beach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos