news

Hino expelled from Toyota-led commercial vehicle partnership

24 August 2022 - 10:52 By Reuters
Toyota said on Wednesday Hino has been expelled from a commercial vehicle partnership which the Japanese carmaker leads after the truckmaker's widening scandal over falsification of engine data.
Image: nitinut380 / 123rf

The partnership was established in April 2021 by Toyota, Hino and Isuzu to facilitate technology development for commercial vehicles. Suzuki and Daihatsu joined in July the same year.

