Toyota said on Wednesday Hino has been expelled from a commercial vehicle partnership which the Japanese carmaker leads after the truckmaker's widening scandal over falsification of engine data.
The partnership was established in April 2021 by Toyota, Hino and Isuzu to facilitate technology development for commercial vehicles. Suzuki and Daihatsu joined in July the same year.
Hino expelled from Toyota-led commercial vehicle partnership
Image: nitinut380 / 123rf
Toyota said on Wednesday Hino has been expelled from a commercial vehicle partnership which the Japanese carmaker leads after the truckmaker's widening scandal over falsification of engine data.
The partnership was established in April 2021 by Toyota, Hino and Isuzu to facilitate technology development for commercial vehicles. Suzuki and Daihatsu joined in July the same year.
MORE:
Used-car prices surge as chip shortage squeezes supply
Car shows are ‘so over’ — why brands want to debut luxury vehicles at Pebble Beach
Bulls pump up Pebble Beach car auctions to $469m record
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos