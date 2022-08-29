×

Global market for EV batteries expected to reach $250bn by 2030

29 August 2022 - 08:37 By Reuters
The global market for electric vehicle (EV) batteries is expected to reach $250bn (roughly R4,248,620,000,000) by 2030.
Image: Roman Zaiets / 123rf

The global market for electric vehicle (EV) batteries is expected to reach $250bn (roughly R4,248,620,000,000) by 2030, with demand exceeding 3.5 terrawatt hours, said Wan Gang, president of China's World New Energy Vehicle Congress, in Beijing on Saturday.

